Victorious Festival, an annual three-day event in Portsmouth, UK, will welcome a huge lineup to-date for summer 2025, with Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend, and Kings of Leon as headliners.

The 13-year-old music event will be held in the seaside location of Southsea overlooking the Solent as usual, from August 22 to 24. In addition to the headlining American rock powerhouses, festival-goers will have the chance to see Travis, Nelly Furtado, Michael Kiwanuka, Madness, The Last Dinner Party, Starsailor, and many more in the lineup performing on stage all these three days.

While The Charlatans, Rizzle Kicks and Craig David join the fest as special guests, Joel Dommett and Ruby Wax will be among the comedy stars scheduled to appear.

“We’ve booked our biggest year to date for Victorious 2025 with iconic headliners and emerging talent, across the board,” Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said in a statement.

“We always want to provide the best value to our fans and work hard to create a weekend that truly has something for everyone. Victorious 2025 promises unforgettable performances, memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences! We can’t wait to see everyone on Southsea seafront again!”

Victorious Festival won National Outdoor Events Association for Large Festival of the Year 2019 and the News Business Excellence Awards for Best Cultural or Leisure Business of the Year 2024, as well as several other awards and nominations.

The UK event hosted Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T, and Biffy Clyro in 2024 while Jamiroquai, Kasabian, and Mumford & Sons that led 2023’s lineup. According to the Portsmouth News, almost 80,000 people attended the festival each day this past summer.

The festival is reported to bring a huge economic impact to the city, somewhere around £20 million a year, according to Billboard.

“That’s a big deal for us,” the local council revealed. “Tourism is so important for our local economy and Victorious has become a massive part of that.”

Super early bird day & weekend tickets are available from £70 ($89) and £180 ($230), respectively. Fans can check out festival’s official website for tickets and more information.