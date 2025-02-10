After announcing their official comeback and a forthcoming album a couple weeks ago, Alabama Shakes revealed plans for a North American reunion tour this summer.

“The wait is over… We’re back!” the band posted on Instagram.

The reunion tour will kick off July 16 at The Salt Shed-Fairgrounds in Chicago and make stops in 29 more cities including Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Seattle, Kansas City, Toronto, Cleveland, Boston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Houston, and more.

Supported by special guests Lee Fields, Caleb Elliott, Alanna Royale, Shannon & The Clams, Y La Bamba, Sam Evian, Bahamas, The Budos Band, El Michels Affair, and Greyhounds, the 30-date trek will conclude at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on September 27.

The series of highly-awaited reunion performances will also include their appearances at Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 18 as well as Bourbon and Beyond Festival on September 11.

“Last year, Heath, Zac, and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes,” lead vocalist and guitarist Brittany Howard said in a statement. “This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us. It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound and Color and eight years since we played a show.”

The tour will mark Alabama Shakes’ first official live shows since their 2017 performance at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Québec. However, they do not want this reunion just to be all about a nostalgic comeback.

“We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past,” Howard said. “So, we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon. We just can’t wait to experience that ‘feeling’ when we start playing those first few notes of ‘Don’t Wanna Fight’ or ‘Gimme All Your Love.’”

Alabama Shakes currently consist of Brittany Howard on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Zac Cockrell on bass guitar; Heath Fogg on lead guitar and backing vocals, as well as Ben Tanner and Paul Horton on keyboards as touring members.

The band’s breakthrough came with the release of their first full-length album, Boys & Girls, in 2012. Their debut album’s success opened the doors of some major music festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza the same year. Boys & Girls was nominated for Grammy Awards in 2013 and certified Gold by the RIAA for sales of over 500,000 in the United States.

The group dropped their sophomore album Sound & Color in 2015. It instantly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and earned three Grammy Awards, including Best Alternative Music Album. Brittany Howard pursued a solo career following band’s hiatus in 2018 and released two solo records in 2019 and 2024.

For the upcoming tour, Citi presale tickets will be available beginning February 10 at 10 a.m. local time through February 13 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

Fans can find artist presale beginning February 11 at 10 a.m. local time on Alabama Shakes’ official website along with general on-sale tickets that will be available February 14 at 10 a.m. local time at the same address.

Alabama Shakes 2025 Tour Dates

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed-Fairgrounds #

07/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

07/19 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater #

07/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

07/22 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary •†

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater •†

07/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater •†

08/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater +

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas +

08/10 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre +

08/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +

08/17 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

08/20 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

09/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre ^

09/05 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage %

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion ^

09/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors) ^

09/11 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond Festival

09/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway < 09/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium >

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann <

09/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem <

09/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ‡

09/26 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ‡

09/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ‡

# = w/ Lee Fields

• = w/ Caleb Elliott

† = w/ Alanna Royale

+ = w/ Shannon & The Clams

* = w/ Y La Bamba

^ = w/ Sam Evian

% = w/ Bahamas

< = w/ The Budos Band > = w/ El Michels Affair

‡ = w/ Greyhounds