The Amity Affliction co-vocalist and founding bassist Ahren Stringer is speaking out after he was reportedly “booted” from the band’s 2024 tour and “kicked-out” of the group.

Last May, the band revealed that Stringer would not be joining them on their remaining tour dates, and instead, would be replaced by Tim Beken of True North. At the time, the band said “this decision is in the best interest of Ahren’s mental health and well-being” and “he is returning to Australia to address his struggle with addiction and get the support he needs.”

However, Stringer noted that “I was booted from the tour with no warning whatsoever” and ” I did absolutely nothing wrong, but I wish you guys all the best in the future.”

On February 14, The Amity Affliction publicly commented on the removal of Stringer, noting that “we are aware our fans have been waiting for us to comment on the situation between Ahren and the band.”

“Ahren will no longer be touring or recording with The Amity Affliction,” the band shared. “We acknowledge that we have all had our fair share of issues over the years. But sadly, over time the relationship between Ahren and the band has completely broken down while he has been dealing with challenging elements of his personal life.

“The band have had to cancel tours and pass on many opportunities in hopes of supporting Ahren, but moving forward we find it impossible to continue to tolerate certain behaviours that have been directed at ourselves and those close to us. Ahren has made it very clear on numerous occasions that he does not enjoy or want to continue touring.”

The Amity Affliction went on to note that “we still have a lot to give as a band and we’re excited to continue touring and sharing new music with you” and “the music we’ve created with Ahren will forever bind us and we are thankful for the good times we had together.”

Read the full statement below:

Stringer briefly responded via Instagram stories: “Not tryna start anymore shit BUT I have been kicked out of my band. I will NEVER play with The Amity Affliction (who blocked me btw) love you all x.”

Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the split with Stringer:

The Amity Affliction is set to head out on a tour later this month, kicking-off at San Diego’s SOMA on February 28. From there, they’ll appear in Memphis, Birmingham, Billings, Spokane, and Portland, stopping at New Orleans’ House of Blues, The Ritz in Raleigh, and the Knitting Factory in Boise before wrapping-up at Chico’s Senator Theatre on March 26.

Following the U.S. dates, the group will appear in Mexico and across South America before heading Down Under for a gig in Australia. Amid a round of shows across Europe and the UK, they’ll stop back in the U.S. to perform at When We Were Young and Inkcarceration music festivals.

Find tickets via the band's official website or score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).