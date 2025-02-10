Beyonce has added five new dates to her sprawling “Cowboy Carter” world tour.
The “Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour,” announced last week, is set to stop in major cities across globe like Los Angeles, London, Paris, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. Now, she’s added two extra shows to London’s Hotspur Stadium, totaling six at the English venue, as well as third nights now booked at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the Stade de France in Paris, and Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Tickets for the tour are set to begin with multiple presales ahead of the general on-sale date. A BeyHive presale is set to begin on February 11 a.m. at 12 p.m. local time and runs until February 12 at 11 a.m. local time. Additionally, exclusive to Verizon customers, a Verizon Access presale is set to begin starting February 12 at 12 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, a Mastercard presale is set to take place for London and Paris dates. Mastercard holders can access presale tickets beginning February 12 at 12 p.m. local time.
The general on-sale begins Friday, February 14 at 12 p.m. local time, exclusively on Beyoncé’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets through Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership).
Ahead of the on-sale, Ticketmaster warned Beyonce fans of “speculative” tickets sold on resale sites.
“Do not trust anyone trying to sell you tickets before they go on sale beginning Tuesday, 2/11,” Ticketmaster wrote in a post on X. “These are scammers trying to sell you fake tickets.”
While Ticketmaster was attempting to point the blame on the resale market for this practice, their post was flooded with comments from fans calling-out their own deceptive practices, including dynamic pricing, price gouging, and hidden fees. Many even called them “the real scammers.”
Beyonce will be touring in support of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which was released in March 2024. The album, which is the second installment of Beyoncé’s three-part trilogy, features collaborations with country artists like Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, and Willie Nelson. Cowboy Carter also garnered three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
Find Beyonce’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Cowboy Carter Tour Dates
April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
