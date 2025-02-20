Big Time Rush To Play ‘Every Song From Every Episode’ on World Tour
The four-piece boyband Big Time Rush is back for a round of tour dates this year, and for the first time in their career, Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos will perform every song from every episode of their Nickelodeon TV show.
The newly-announced tour dates will kick-off in the U.S. at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham, Alabama on July 9. From there, they’ll play arenas and amphitheaters across the country including Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena, Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Hersheypark Stadium, the Darien Lake Amphitheater, and Walmart AMP, stopping in cities along the way like Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, St. Paul, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia before wrapping-up at Las Vegas’ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on August 30.
Following the U.S. run, they’ll head overseas for gigs across Europe and the UK, appearing in Germany, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, London, and Greece.
Throughout the trek, Big Time Rush will perform all the songs from their hit TV show — which ran on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013 — and feature special appearances from co-stars Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman.
“We truly have the best fans in the world and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of,” the band said in a statement. “That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show.”
U.S. tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, February 25, along with various presales throughout the week. VIP upgrades are also available for Big Time Rush fan club members, with meet and greets and access to a pre-show huddle with the band. A general on sale will begin Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tickets for shows in Europe and the UK will head on sale starting with a special access presale for Mastercard holders in Italy, France, Belgium, and Netherlands on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. local time. A general on sale is slated for Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
All tickets and upgrades can be found via Big Time Rush’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Big Time Rush first garnered attention on their scripted television show on Nickelodeon. During their time on the show, the group performed together until the show came to an end in 2013. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group reunited and released their first single in eight years, followed by a subsequent tour. While they first garnered attention with tracks like “Boyfriend” and “Worldwide” off their 2011 self-titled debut, they went on to release Elevate and 24/seven, featuring tracks like “Cover Girl,” “No Idea,” “Crazy For U,” and “Confetti Falling.”
In 2023, they dropped their first album in a decade, Another Life. The record included tracks “Waves,” “Can’t Get Enough,” and “Forget You Now.”
Find Big Time Rush’s full list of world tour dates below:
Big Time Rush | Real Life Worldwide Tour — North America
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Wednesday, July 9, 2025
|Birmingham, AL
|Coca-Cola Amphitheater
|Friday, July 11, 2025
|Nashville, TN
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Saturday, July 12, 2025
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Sunday, July 13, 2025
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Tuesday, July 15, 2025
|Jacksonville, FL
|Dailys Place
|Wednesday, July 16, 2025
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Friday, July 18, 2025
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|Saturday, July 19, 2025
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Sunday, July 20, 2025
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Tuesday, July 22, 2025
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Wednesday, July 23, 2025
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
|Friday, July 25, 2025
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Saturday, July 26, 2025
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sunday, July 27, 2025
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|Tuesday, July 29, 2025
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Wednesday, July 30, 2025
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Friday, August 1, 2025
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Saturday, August 2, 2025
|Philadelphia, PA
|TD Pavilion at The Mann
|Sunday, August 3, 2025
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Broadview Stage at SPAC
|Tuesday, August 5, 2025
|Buffalo, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Wednesday, August 6, 2025
|Clarkston, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|Friday, August 8, 2025
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saturday, August 9, 2025
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|Sunday, August 10, 2025
|Tinley Park, IL
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
|Tuesday, August 12, 2025
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Wednesday, August 13, 2025
|Kansas City, MO
|Starlight Theatre
|Friday, August 15, 2025
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|Saturday, August 16, 2025
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Sunday, August 17, 2025
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Tuesday, August 19, 2025
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|Wednesday, August 20, 2025
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Zoo Amphitheatre
|Friday, August 22, 2025
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Saturday, August 23, 2025
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
|Sunday, August 24, 2025
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Tuesday, August 26, 2025
|Los Angeles, CA
|Intuit Dome
|Wednesday, August 27, 2025
|Concord, CA
|Toyota Pavilion at Concord
|Friday, August 29, 2025
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Saturday, August 30, 2025
|Las Vegas, NV
|PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Big Time Rush | Real Life Worldwide Tour — Europe/UK
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Friday, November 14, 2025
|Vienna, Austria
|Wiener Stadthalle
|Monday, November 17, 2025
|Cologne, Germany
|Lanxess Arena
|Tuesday, November 18, 2025
|Hamburg, Germany
|Barclays Arena
|Thursday, November 20, 2025
|Krakow, Poland
|TAURON Arena
|Saturday, November 22, 2025
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Sportovní hala Fortuna
|Sunday, November 23, 2025
|Berlin, Germany
|Uber Arena
|Monday, November 24, 2025
|Munich, Germany
|Olympiahalle
|Wednesday, November 26, 2025
|Milan, Italy
|Unipol Forum
|Thursday, November 27, 2025
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Hallenstadion
|Saturday, November 29, 2025
|Barcelona, Spain
|Sant Jordi Club
|Sunday, November 30, 2025
|Madrid, Spain
|Palacio Vistalegre
|Wednesday, December 3, 2025
|Paris, France
|Zenith Paris – La Villette
|Friday, December 5, 2025
|Brussels, Belgium
|Forest National
|Monday, December 8, 2025
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome
|Thursday, December 11, 2025
|London, UK
|OVO Arena Wembley
|Sunday, December 14, 2025
|Athens, Greece
|OAKA Basketball Arena
