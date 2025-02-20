The four-piece boyband Big Time Rush is back for a round of tour dates this year, and for the first time in their career, Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos will perform every song from every episode of their Nickelodeon TV show.

The newly-announced tour dates will kick-off in the U.S. at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham, Alabama on July 9. From there, they’ll play arenas and amphitheaters across the country including Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena, Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Hersheypark Stadium, the Darien Lake Amphitheater, and Walmart AMP, stopping in cities along the way like Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, St. Paul, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia before wrapping-up at Las Vegas’ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on August 30.

Following the U.S. run, they’ll head overseas for gigs across Europe and the UK, appearing in Germany, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, London, and Greece.

Throughout the trek, Big Time Rush will perform all the songs from their hit TV show — which ran on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013 — and feature special appearances from co-stars Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman.

“We truly have the best fans in the world and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of,” the band said in a statement. “That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show.”

U.S. tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, February 25, along with various presales throughout the week. VIP upgrades are also available for Big Time Rush fan club members, with meet and greets and access to a pre-show huddle with the band. A general on sale will begin Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for shows in Europe and the UK will head on sale starting with a special access presale for Mastercard holders in Italy, France, Belgium, and Netherlands on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. local time. A general on sale is slated for Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

All tickets and upgrades can be found via Big Time Rush’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Big Time Rush first garnered attention on their scripted television show on Nickelodeon. During their time on the show, the group performed together until the show came to an end in 2013. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group reunited and released their first single in eight years, followed by a subsequent tour. While they first garnered attention with tracks like “Boyfriend” and “Worldwide” off their 2011 self-titled debut, they went on to release Elevate and 24/seven, featuring tracks like “Cover Girl,” “No Idea,” “Crazy For U,” and “Confetti Falling.”

In 2023, they dropped their first album in a decade, Another Life. The record included tracks “Waves,” “Can’t Get Enough,” and “Forget You Now.”

Find Big Time Rush’s full list of world tour dates below:

Big Time Rush | Real Life Worldwide Tour — North America

Date City Venue
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Friday, July 11, 2025 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Saturday, July 12, 2025 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 13, 2025 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Jacksonville, FL Dailys Place
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, July 18, 2025 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, July 19, 2025 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sunday, July 20, 2025 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Friday, July 25, 2025 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Saturday, July 26, 2025 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 27, 2025 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Friday, August 1, 2025 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Saturday, August 2, 2025 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann
Sunday, August 3, 2025 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Friday, August 8, 2025 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, August 9, 2025 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sunday, August 10, 2025 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Friday, August 15, 2025 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Saturday, August 16, 2025 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, August 17, 2025 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Austin, TX Moody Center
Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
Friday, August 22, 2025 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Saturday, August 23, 2025 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 24, 2025 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Friday, August 29, 2025 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 30, 2025 Las Vegas, NV PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Big Time Rush | Real Life Worldwide Tour — Europe/UK

Date City Venue
Friday, November 14, 2025 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle
Monday, November 17, 2025 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
Thursday, November 20, 2025 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
Saturday, November 22, 2025 Prague, Czech Republic Sportovní hala Fortuna
Sunday, November 23, 2025 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena
Monday, November 24, 2025 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Milan, Italy Unipol Forum
Thursday, November 27, 2025 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Saturday, November 29, 2025 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club
Sunday, November 30, 2025 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre
Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Paris, France Zenith Paris – La Villette
Friday, December 5, 2025 Brussels, Belgium Forest National
Monday, December 8, 2025 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Thursday, December 11, 2025 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley
Sunday, December 14, 2025 Athens, Greece OAKA Basketball Arena
