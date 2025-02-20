The four-piece boyband Big Time Rush is back for a round of tour dates this year, and for the first time in their career, Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos will perform every song from every episode of their Nickelodeon TV show.

The newly-announced tour dates will kick-off in the U.S. at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham, Alabama on July 9. From there, they’ll play arenas and amphitheaters across the country including Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena, Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Hersheypark Stadium, the Darien Lake Amphitheater, and Walmart AMP, stopping in cities along the way like Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, St. Paul, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia before wrapping-up at Las Vegas’ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on August 30.

Following the U.S. run, they’ll head overseas for gigs across Europe and the UK, appearing in Germany, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, London, and Greece.

Throughout the trek, Big Time Rush will perform all the songs from their hit TV show — which ran on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013 — and feature special appearances from co-stars Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman.

“We truly have the best fans in the world and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of,” the band said in a statement. “That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show.”

U.S. tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, February 25, along with various presales throughout the week. VIP upgrades are also available for Big Time Rush fan club members, with meet and greets and access to a pre-show huddle with the band. A general on sale will begin Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for shows in Europe and the UK will head on sale starting with a special access presale for Mastercard holders in Italy, France, Belgium, and Netherlands on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. local time. A general on sale is slated for Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

All tickets and upgrades can be found via Big Time Rush’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Big Time Rush first garnered attention on their scripted television show on Nickelodeon. During their time on the show, the group performed together until the show came to an end in 2013. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group reunited and released their first single in eight years, followed by a subsequent tour. While they first garnered attention with tracks like “Boyfriend” and “Worldwide” off their 2011 self-titled debut, they went on to release Elevate and 24/seven, featuring tracks like “Cover Girl,” “No Idea,” “Crazy For U,” and “Confetti Falling.”

In 2023, they dropped their first album in a decade, Another Life. The record included tracks “Waves,” “Can’t Get Enough,” and “Forget You Now.”

Find Big Time Rush’s full list of world tour dates below:

Big Time Rush | Real Life Worldwide Tour — North America

Date City Venue Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater Friday, July 11, 2025 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater Saturday, July 12, 2025 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, July 13, 2025 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Jacksonville, FL Dailys Place Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Friday, July 18, 2025 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park Saturday, July 19, 2025 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Sunday, July 20, 2025 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater Friday, July 25, 2025 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Saturday, July 26, 2025 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday, July 27, 2025 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Friday, August 1, 2025 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Saturday, August 2, 2025 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann Sunday, August 3, 2025 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Friday, August 8, 2025 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Saturday, August 9, 2025 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater Sunday, August 10, 2025 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Friday, August 15, 2025 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Saturday, August 16, 2025 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Sunday, August 17, 2025 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Austin, TX Moody Center Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre Friday, August 22, 2025 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Saturday, August 23, 2025 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Sunday, August 24, 2025 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord Friday, August 29, 2025 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, August 30, 2025 Las Vegas, NV PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Big Time Rush | Real Life Worldwide Tour — Europe/UK