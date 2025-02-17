Bloc Party is gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakout 2005 album Silent Alarm with a North American tour. Set to join the UK band on tour are Canadian indie group Metric.

The tour is set to begin with an appearance at Los Angeles’ Just Like Heaven festival on May 10. From there, the tour is scheduled to include stops in cities such as Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and Salt Lake City before wrapping up on June 17 in Seattle.

| RELATED: Just Like Heaven Festival: Vampire Weekend, Rilo Kiley, TV on the Radio |

To celebrate Silent Alarm, Bloc Party will perform the album in-full each night, along with some of their biggest hits. The celebrated indie rock album includes songs such as “Banquet,” “Helicopter,” and “This Modern Love.”

Meanwhile, Metric is set to perform their album Fantasies in-full, as well as some of their greatest hits. The album brought the group mainstream success with tracks like “Help I’m Alive” and “Gimme Sympathy.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Bloc Party official website. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Bloc Party | 2025 Tour Dates

05/10 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

05/30 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

05/31 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

06/02 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

06/06 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

06/07 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

06/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed – Outdoors *

06/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

06/11 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

06/14 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

06/16 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

06/17 — Seattle, WA @ Venue TBA *

* = w/ Metric