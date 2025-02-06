Fans who missed Cake on tour last year will have the opportunity to see them at one of the 17 locations during their U.S. tour this spring and summer.

Kicking off April 17 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, AR, Cake will perform in Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Connecticut, and Colorado, before their final destination at Dillon Amphitheater on July 25 in Colorado

This year, the band will also perform at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California and Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Cake’s history dates back to early 90s with founding members including frontman John McCrea and trumpeter Vince DiFiore. The band now consists of guitarist Xan McCurdy, bassist Daniel McCallum, and drummer Todd Roper alongside McCrea and DiFiore. Known for their ironic tone in lyrics, the band welcomes wide-ranging sounds and influences in their music, such as country, disco, funk, rock and hip-hop.

The band celebrated the 23rd anniversary of one of their biggest albums Comfort Eagle last year. The LP includes the sarcastic song “Short Skirt Long Jacket,” as well as “Arco Arena,” their brief but rich-in-harmony and high-energy track.

Despite a long career in industry, Cake released six studio albums with the latest record, Showroom of Compassion, delivered in 2011.

Cake 2025 Tour Dates

04/17 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

04/18 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

04/21 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

04/22 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

05/03 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

05/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

05/30 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

05/31 – Sioux Falls, SD @ W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

06/01 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

06/24 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory – St. Louis

06/25 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory – St. Louis

06/26 – Peoria, IL @ CEFCU Peoria Riverfront

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/29 – Hartford, CT @ The Capitol Groove

07/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/25 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater