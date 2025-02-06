Fans who missed Cake on tour last year will have the opportunity to see them at one of the 17 locations during their U.S. tour this spring and summer.
Kicking off April 17 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, AR, Cake will perform in Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Connecticut, and Colorado, before their final destination at Dillon Amphitheater on July 25 in Colorado
This year, the band will also perform at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California and Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cake’s history dates back to early 90s with founding members including frontman John McCrea and trumpeter Vince DiFiore. The band now consists of guitarist Xan McCurdy, bassist Daniel McCallum, and drummer Todd Roper alongside McCrea and DiFiore. Known for their ironic tone in lyrics, the band welcomes wide-ranging sounds and influences in their music, such as country, disco, funk, rock and hip-hop.
The band celebrated the 23rd anniversary of one of their biggest albums Comfort Eagle last year. The LP includes the sarcastic song “Short Skirt Long Jacket,” as well as “Arco Arena,” their brief but rich-in-harmony and high-energy track.
Despite a long career in industry, Cake released six studio albums with the latest record, Showroom of Compassion, delivered in 2011.
Cake 2025 Tour Dates
04/17 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
04/18 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
04/21 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
04/22 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
05/03 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
05/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
05/30 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater
05/31 – Sioux Falls, SD @ W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
06/01 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater
06/24 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory – St. Louis
06/25 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory – St. Louis
06/26 – Peoria, IL @ CEFCU Peoria Riverfront
06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/29 – Hartford, CT @ The Capitol Groove
07/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/25 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
