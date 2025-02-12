George Strait and Chris Stapleton are bringing their performances back to stadiums next summer, adding five new shows to their tour.

The newly announced 2025 dates will see the two artists perform in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Foxborough, and Inglewood. Joining them as special guests will be fellow country singer Parker McCollum for four of the shows, while Little Big Town will take the stage at the Los Angeles concert.

“I keep trying to slow down a bit, but you keep calling me back,” Strait shared in a statement.

“Please don’t ever stop. I still love it just as much as I always have. Thank you for an amazing year last year, and I can’t wait to see you for a few more again this year. Chris will be back, and we’re glad to have Little Big Town with us in L.A. For the other cities, we’ve added Parker M. to the show, which will be outstanding. Can’t wait to see you!”

Additionally, Stapleton recently extended his solo tour, “All-American Road Show,” into the summer of 2025. The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer is also set to headline at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 12.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available to the general public starting Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. local time via Strait’s official website. Fans who want early access can take advantage of an American Express presale, which begins on Thursday, February 20.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton Tour Dates

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium *

06/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *

06/21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *

07/19 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^

* = w/ Parker McCollum

^ = w/ Little Big Town