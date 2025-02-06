Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival will head to California this spring, featuring its “biggest lineup yet.”

The festival, set to take place on May 31 and June 1 at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, is presented by west coast promoter Goldenvoice and 88rising — which aims to amplify Asian talent and culture. The festival will celebrate 88rising’s 10th anniversary.

This year, South Korean rapper G-Dragon will headline the event, marking his exclusive festival performance in North America. He’ll be joined by K-Pop girl group 2NE1, R&B’s Dean and DPR Ian, and hip-hop’s Rich Brian, as well as a DJ set from Porter Robinson and a reunion performance from hip-hop group Higher Brothers. Additionally, attendees can look forward to “The Magic Show?!?”, dubbed 88rising’s 10-year anniversary finale.

Festival passes will head on sale Friday, February 7 at 11 a.m. PT here, where fans can register for access to the onsale. Festivalgoers can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).