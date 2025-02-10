Kelly Clarkson is heading back to Las Vegas with the announcement of her “Studio Sessions” residency, spanning from July to November.

The residency will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for an 18-show run, beginning on July 4. The first leg of the residency runs throughout July and August, with performances on July 5, 11-12, 18-19, and 25-26, as well as August 1-2, 8-9, and 15-16. After a brief break, Clarkson will wrap up the residency with four final shows on November 7, 8, 15, and 16.

Clarkson took to Instagram to share the announcement with her fans.

“I’m so excited to be back in Vegas!” Clarkson said. “We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with “Studio Sessions”! See you soon!”

“Studio Sessions” follows Clarkson’s “Chemistry” residency at Planet Hollywood in 2023.

Multiple pre-sale opportunities are available for Citi cardholders and members of Clarkson’s fan club. Live Nation will follow with its own pre-sale on February 10 at 10 a.m. local time, allowing fans to use the access code “DUET” to purchase tickets. General on-sale will start on February 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

Kelly Clarkson’s Studio Sessions Residency Dates

07/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace