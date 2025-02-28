My Morning Jacket Expands 2025 Tour With Fall Dates

My Morning Jacket has unveiled a second leg of their 2025 U.S. tour, adding a string of summer and fall dates. The new shows come in support of their upcoming album, is, set for release on March 21.

The extended tour, named “My Morning Jacket ‘is’ ON TOUR,” is slated to kick off on August 5 in Bend, OR, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater and will now stretch into November.

Before the summer and fall run, My Morning Jacket will hit the road on April 1 in Chattanooga at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Austin, Houston, and Milwaukee before closing out their spring run on May 2 in St. Louis at The Factory at The District.

Notably, the band is also scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 5.

My Morning Jacket will then resume their tour with a string of August shows, followed by their fall run starting on October 8 in Washington, DC, at The Anthem. From there, the “Time Waited” singers are set to make stops in cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Nashville before wrapping up with back-to-back shows in Atlanta at Fox Theatre on October 31 and November 1.

Fans looking to secure their tickets can take advantage of an exclusive request period for members of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Family “Family Pass” program, which is open through March 2 at 10 p.m. ET.

Additional presales begin on March 5 for Family Pass members, followed by local presales on March 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and a Spotify presale at noon local time that same day. The general public sale is slated for March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit mymorningjacket.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

04/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium ^

04/03-5 – Miramar Beach, FL @ My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

04/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre #

04/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park #

04/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

04/13 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

04/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

04/17 – Athens, OH @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium #

04/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater #

04/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #

04/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

04/25 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace **

04/26 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace ††

04/27 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace ^^

04/29 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace ##

04/30 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace ^

05/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District ^

05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

08/05 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/06 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/08 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/09 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle Winery

08/13 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

08/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/22 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/20 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

10/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

^ = w/ Bendigo Fletcher

# = w/Grace Cummings

** = w/ Lacey Guthrie

†† = w/ Future Killer

^^ = w/ The Jesse Lees

## = w/ 10th Street Dre and Maggie Halfman