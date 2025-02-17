Live Nation will officially serve non-alcoholic drinks at its venues through a new partnership with Athletic Brewing Company.

The entertainment giant has partnered with the non-alcoholic brewer to bring its award-winning brews to the live music scene. Through the partnership, Athletic will become to official non-alcoholic beer partner for more than 100 Live Nation concert venues in the U.S., including the iconic Brooklyn Paramount, The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, and the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California.

The partnership also extends to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, Festival La Onda, and Two Step Inn.

Maureen Ford, Live Nation’s President of National and Festival Sales, said in a statement that “we’re constantly finding new ways to give fans the best experience at our shows, and we’re excited to expand our offerings to match their evolving tastes.”

“With Athletic now at more than 100 venues and festivals, fans will have even more choices during their most memorable moments,” Ford said.

According to a study conducted by Live Nation, 70% of live music fans want more beverage options at concerts. The demand for non-alcoholic beer is also surging; sales have grown double digits in each of the lawst five years with Athletic dubbed the No. 1 brand in the non-alcoholic beer category.

Athletic hopes that this partnership will broaden “how audiences enjoy unforgettable moments at concerts and festivals.”

Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic, noted in a press release that “this partnership strikes a chord with concertgoers seeking non-alcoholic options that harmonize with their lifestyle.”

“Now fans can enjoy the magic of live music and keep the beat without a buzz,” Katz said.