TOKiMONSTA Reveals 15-Date ‘Eternal Reverie’ U.S. Run

ConcertsOlivia Perreault2 hours ago

Instrumental hip-hop artist and DJ TOKiMONSTA has revealed a 15-date tour across the U.S. this year.

The “Eternal Reverie” tour kicks-off with a round of festival appearances, including Ultra Miami, Coachella in Indio, Memphis’ RiverBeat Music Festival, and EDC Las Vegas. She’ll appear in Bentonville for a show at The Momentary and New York for gigs at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg and the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan, as well as two-night stays at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre, Neumos in Seattle, and The Independent in San Francisco. The run will wrap-up with two back-to-back gigs at Chicago’s Outset on June 20 and 21.

Throughout the tour, TOKiMONSTA will perform songs from her forthcoming record Eternal Reverie, which is due March 7, including previously-released singles “Lucky U,” “On Sum,” “Switch It,” and “For You.”

Tickets for the newly-announced dates are now available via TOKiMONSTA’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

TOKiMONSTA, whose real name is Jennifer Lee, first arrived on the scene in 2010 with her debut Cosmic Intoxication, garnering attention with the track “Smoke & Mirrors.” She continued with a series of records over the years, including 2014’s Desiderium, which featured the fan-favorite “Realla” with Anderson.Paak.

Concerts

