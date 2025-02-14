Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) has revealed a stacked lineup for its 2025 edition, featuring 250 acts across three days.

The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 16 through 18. Acts will perform across 16 stages — the most in the festival’s history — featuring EDM stars Alesso, DJ Snake, Excision, Tiesto, Mike Posner, Martin Garrix and Kaskade. There will be special back to back sets with Alison Wonderland and Kaskade, Illenium and Slander, The Martinez Brothers and Loco Dice, I Hate Models and Nico Moreno, Stream and Partiboi69, and Prospa and Josh Baker.

Other acts set to take the stage throughout the weekend include Dimension, DJ AniMe, Of The Trees, Svdden Death, Trivecta, Yellow Claw, Biscits, Ben Nicky, and more.

This year’s EDC theme is “kineticMetropolis,” which is described as “a city built on culture, music, and community.” Additionally, the Ubuntu stage will debut this year, created in conjunction with South Africa’s Bridges for Music Academy, to feature Afro house sounds and performances from South African artists.

While the festival is sold out per its website, resale tickets are up-for-grabs via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full EDC lineup below: