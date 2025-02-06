Hip-hop star Tyga is officially headlining his first tour in over 10 years this spring.

The “Red Light Tour” will kick-off at The Van Buren in Phoenix on March 20. From there, he’ll head to Seattle, Austin, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Boston, appearing at venues like the House of Blues San Diego, The Fillmore in San Francisco, Chicago’s Concord Music Hall, and New York City’s Irving Plaza before wrapping-up at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on May 3.

Ticket sales will begin with an artist presale on February 6, followed by a general onsale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

The “Rack City” singer will be touring in support of his 8th studio album, NSFW, due February 7. The LP features the single “Pop It Off” with Lil Wayne.

Tyga first arrived on the scene in 2008 with his debut No Introduction. He garnered attention with hit tracks like “Rack City” and “Faded” featuring Lil Wayne on Careless World: Rise of the Last King, as well as “Ayo” and “Bitches N Marijuana” with Chris Brown from Fan of a Fan: The Album. He last released Legendary in 2019, which included “Swish,” “Taste” with Offset, and “Dip” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Find a full list of Tyga’s upcoming tour dates below:

Tyga | The Red Light Tour 2025

Thu Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sun Mar 23 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Wed Mar 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Thu Mar 27 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Sun Mar 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Wed Apr 02 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sat Apr 05 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Sun Apr 06 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Tue Apr 08 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Wed Apr 09 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Mon Apr 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Apr 15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Thu Apr 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G

Sun Apr 20 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sat May 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium