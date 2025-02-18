Fans are shocked at the egregious ticket prices for the USA vs. Canada 4 Nations hockey title game on Thursday, which are hitting Super Bowl-level prices.

The 4 Nations Face-Off game is set to take place at TD Bank Arena in Boston — taking place for the first time this year in lieu of an NHL All-Star game. It follows Canada’s win over Finland on Monday, advancing to the final against USA, and will feature top NHL players from the two countries.

While tickets were originally priced between $55 and $629 during the initial presale, the get-in price now sits over $1,000, marking the highest ticket price for an NHL event since the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Oilers last year. On Ticketmaster — the primary seller for the event — verified resale tickets are over $1,200.

If you don’t already have tickets to Thursday’s #4Nations championship game at TD Garden, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny to get inside and watch USA/Canada. pic.twitter.com/KBgy592YVr — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 17, 2025

4 Nations Face-Off Cup Championship $237: Get-in price before tournament started $1,295: Get-in price with Canada and USA advancing (Ticket Prices via @TickPick) pic.twitter.com/jeDOTKAdWF — Kyle Zorn (@Kyle_Zorn) February 18, 2025

The prices nearly mimic Super Bowl tickets, which fell just below $2,000 per ticket. Fans called-out the prices on social media, noting that they feel priced-out.

~$870 per ticket for the 4-nations championship??? Guess I’ll just watch it at home… pic.twitter.com/jijTgW3xjL — Champagne, M.S. 🍾🇺🇸| 🌻 (@Mike_Champagne) February 18, 2025

When you saw #4Nations tickets go for $250 before the tournament started & now it’ll cost you over a months rent to get in the building pic.twitter.com/DrrdeS8x3n — THE MARTIAN 👽🥑🛸⚾️💥 *fan account* (@MartianBombs) February 18, 2025

How are these ticket prices real? Mind you we make CAD money paying for these tickets in USD #4nations pic.twitter.com/wTZibiYnC9 — Joshua wa (@Joshuawa69) February 14, 2025

Ticketmaster prices for the 4 Nations championship pic.twitter.com/a7tIAXfEAt — John (@Johnny_Collins6) February 18, 2025

It is absolutely CRIMINAL the amount these people are charging for tickets to the #4Nations Final at the Garden Thursday night. What’re we doing?

I get the hype, last night was unbelievable, but let’s not lose the plot here… These are more than a Cup Final in Boston😂 pic.twitter.com/fbc1lA14VF — |GC| (@_gc24) February 16, 2025

The cheapest option for the 4 nations final up in the nose bleeds is $1500. This is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/xKhK9TQ1AR — Amani (@busyonsundayy) February 17, 2025

Last Saturday, the USA defeated Canada 3-1 in a match that brought-in 4.4 million viewers in the U.S. on ABC, according to Nielsen fast national data. SportsBiz reporter Alex M. Silverman also noted that the game marked the most-viewed non-Stanley Cup Final hockey telecast since 2019. ESPN reported that the game had 473% more viewers than the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 369% more than the NHL’s usual games on ABC.

Rising ticket prices have caused an uproar among both sports and entertainment fans, specifically amid Ticketmaster’s use of the infamous ticketing practice known as dynamic pricing. The practice, which has been used across sporting events and concerts, sees ticket prices increase based on demand. Dynamic pricing has been widely criticized, sparking so much attention that it was shortlisted by Oxford Dictionary for Oxford Word of the Year in 2024.