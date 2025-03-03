BANKS Announces ‘Off With Her Head’ North American Tour

BANKS is getting to take the stage for a limited run with her newly announced North American tour, Off With Her Head.

The tour is slated to kick off on June 4 in Seattle at Paramount Theater. From there, the R&B singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Boston and Toronto before wrapping up on June 27 in Minneapolis at The Fillmore.

Notably, the tour comes in support of BANKS’ fifth studio album, Off With Her Head, which was released on February 28. The new album follows the singer’s recent 10-year anniversary tribute to her debut album, Goddess. “In many ways, it’s a big sister album to Goddess,” BANKS shared, reflecting on the journey that brought her back to her musical roots.

“After a decade apart, I’ve reunited with the core musicians and producers who helped shape my debut. At the same time, it’s something entirely different—I’ve grown so much as an artist and a person, and the journey is documented in all these sounds.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Off With Her Head Tour will be available starting Monday, March 3, at 10 a.m. local time for artist presale, with additional pre-sales—including local venue and Spotify pre-sales—opening on Tuesday, March 4. General on-sale begins Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional ticketing details, concertgoers can visit the official BANKS website.

Fans can find a complete list of tour dates below:

June 4 — Paramount Theater — Seattle, WA

June 6 — The Masonic — San Francisco, CA

June 7 — The Wiltern — Los Angeles, CA

June 9 — SOMA — San Diego, CA

June 10 — Marquee Theatre — Tempe, AZ

June 12 — House of Blues — Dallas, TX

June 13 — ACL Live at The Moody Theater — Austin, TX

June 15 — Tabernacle — Atlanta, GA

June 17 — The Howard Theatre — Washington, D.C.

June 20 — Brooklyn Paramount — Brooklyn, NY

June 22 — Citizens House of Blues — Boston, MA

June 24 — HISTORY — Toronto, ON

June 26 — Riviera Theatre — Chicago, IL

June 27 — The Fillmore Minneapolis — Minneapolis, MN