Best Friends Forever: Jawbreaker, Minus the Bear, Rilo Kiley

Sunny city Las Vegas’ fresh music festival Best Friends Forever welcomes a remarkable lineup of emo and indie rock artists in its second year.

Minus the Bear will perform a reunion show at the event, playing their 20-year-old Menos el Oso album in full and more. While Jawbreaker and a TBA band join them as headliners, Rilo Kiley is billed as a “very special guest.”

The event will take place at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center in Las Vegas, NY on October 10-12 this year. Apart from the headliners above, it will feature Texas Is the Reason, Pedro the Lion celebrating their 30th anniversary, Mineral performing farewell show, Cursive playing Domestica and The Ugly Organ albums, and Superchunk, along with Bear vs. Shark performing Terrorhawk album.

In addition to farewell shows, celebrations, and album plays, the-three-day festival will host new artists across two stages with no overlapping sets. The lineup will also include Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate), Tigers Jaw, Snowing, Pity Sex, The Appleseed Cast, Mates of State, Speedy Ortiz, as well as newer bands Wednesday, Narrow Head, awakebutstillinbed, Tiger Bike, February, and more.

The founders of the Best Friends Forever festival organized its inaugural edition in 2024. They aim to offer a platform for bands whom they think created music that defined scenes, shaped cities, and inspired entire underground movements.

Festivalgoers and fans can view Best Friends Forever’s official website for ticket purchasing options and further details.