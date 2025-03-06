Car Seat Headrest Reveals New Record, Tour Dates

Car Seat Headrest is making a triumphant return to the stage with a newly announced 2025 tour in support of their forthcoming record.

The acclaimed indie rock band will kick off their journey in May and continue performing across major U.S. cities, including stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. The tour will begin on May 16 in Salt Lake City, UT, at Kilby Block Party and features performances at major festivals and venues such as Governors Ball in New York, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles before wrapping up in November at The Fox in Oakland.

Fans can secure tickets through an artist presale beginning today, Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale follows on Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticketing details, visit Car Seat Headrest’s official website. Tickets are also available through resale marketplaces, including Car Seat Headrest Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees.

Car Seat Headrest is touring in support of The Scholars, due May 2 via Metador Records. The LP, which features “Gethsemane,” follows 2020’s Making a Door Less Open.

Car Seat Headrest 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City May 16 Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT June 7 Governors Ball – New York, NY June 28 The Anthem – Washington, DC July 12 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO July 26 Salt Shed (Fairgrounds) – Chicago, IL August 8 The Greek – Los Angeles, CA September 12 Highmark Skyline at the Mann Center – Philadelphia, PA September 27 MGM Music Hall – Boston, MA November 1 The Fox – Oakland, CA

Links above are to either the artist’s official website for ticket details or Ticket Club, a resale marketplace. TicketNews readers can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by signing up here using code “TICKETNEWS.”