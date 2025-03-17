David Blaine Extends Encore Theater Run in Las Vegas

Magician David Blaine is extending his residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, adding nine new performances to his schedule.

The extended dates include two runs over the summer and fall, adding to his previously scheduled April appearances. Fans can now catch Blaine on July 23, 25-26, September 17, 19-20, and November 12, 14-15.

Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas, emphasized the impact of Blaine’s residency on fans and the venue.

“For decades, David Blaine has stunned fans around the world with his incredible feats and close-up magic,” Reynolds said. “For all of us at Encore Theater, it has been thrilling to have him perform an exclusive residency in this intimate venue, giving our guests an unparalleled opportunity to witness the wonder of his skills like never before.

“We’re thrilled to announce his extension, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning fans to see him at Wynn Las Vegas while they still can!”

In addition to the extension of his residency, Blaine is also preparing to debut a six-part series on National Geographic titled, “David Blaine Do Not Attempt.” The show is set to premiere on March 23 and will follow Blaine’s exploration of magic, featuring collaboration with fellow illusionists and experts from around the world.

For more information and additional details, visit davidblaine.com.

A list of residency dates can be found below:

APR 16, 18 & 19

JUL 23, 25 & 26

SEP 17, 19 & 20

NOV 12, 14 & 15