Donny Osmond Extends Harrah’s Las Vegas Residency

Music icon Donny Osmond has extended his stay in the Sin City with additional residency dates through November 2025.

As previously announced, Osmond is performing at Harrah’s Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas through June. Now, his residency will include shows from August through September, with gigs running nightly from Tuesday to Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can expect to take a journey down Osmond’s career with an energy-filled set, including the fan-favorite “Auto-rap-ography,” accompanied by milestone photos and videos over the last six decades. Additionally, the residency includes an audience interactive segment where anyone can request any song he’s ever recorded.

Using state-of-the-art technology, audio recordings from over 50 years ago, and original footage from the ’70s, Osmond’s hit “Puppy Love” is reimagined with AI to recreate the track, featuring his 14-year-old self onstage. Osmond also performs a full Broadway production of the Disney hit “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from “Mulan.”

Tickets to the previously-announced gigs as well as the new show dates are available via Osmond’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find Osmond’s newly-announced residency dates below:

Donny Osmond | Las Vegas Residency at Harrah’s Showroom

August 2025: 26-30

September 2025: 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27

October 2025: 7-11, 14-18, 21-25

November 2025: 4-8, 11-15