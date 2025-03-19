Eagles Add Dates to Las Vegas Sphere Residency

The iconic rockers of the Eagles have extended their stay in the Sin City for the sixth time.

Last year, the Eagles kicked-off their residency in September 2024 at The Sphere in Las Vegas, marking the latest chapter in their ongoing farewell tour, The Long Goodbye. The initial extension ran through December and January, followed by shows in February and March.

As previously announced, they’ll play shows across two weekends in April, and now, the residency has been extended through September 2025, with shows on September 5, 6, 12, and 13.

The newly-announced shows will be available with a presale starting on March 25 at 1 p.m. ET via the band’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the Eagles’ full list of upcoming residency dates below:

Eagles | Las Vegas Sphere Residency 2025

04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere