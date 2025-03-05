Festival d’été de Québec 2025: Shania Twain, Hozier, Slayer

Québec’s 57-year-old summer festival offers a rich lineup of mammoth headliners from different genres. Running from July 3 through 13, the Festival d’été de Québec (FEQ) will feature Slayer, Def Leppard, Shania Twain, Hozier, Kygo, Benson Boone, Rod Stewart, Avril Lavigne, Salebarbes, Bigflo & Oli, and Farruko leading the bill.

After wandering around the streets of Québec during the day, festival visitors will also be able to see performances from Sean Paul, Alessia Cara, Simple Plan, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, In Flames, Nate Smith, Salebarbes, Pixies, Bob Sinclar, Ice Spice, Fredz and Sarahmée, Don Diablo, Sam Feldt, Victoria Nadine, Suki Waterhouse, and Chance Peña, among many others.

Since 1968, music fans have been celebrating the arrival of summer at FEQ. Over the years, the multi-genre event hosted many acclaimed artists on its main stage, located on the historic Plains of Abraham site in Quebec City. From The Rolling Stones, Hubert Lenoir, P!NK, Keith Urban, to Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters, Muse, Charles Aznavour and Cœur de Pirate, some of the biggest names in music have performed in front of its gigantic crowds.

According to Nicolas Racine, President and CEO of BLEUFEU — the organization behind the festival — the event is shaped by generations of passionate people and should never be taken for granted.

“It embodies boldness and creativity,” Racine said. “As a true Québécois flagship event, it is our collective responsibility to preserve and elevate it.”

“This year, our lineup is rich and dynamic, featuring legendary artists with nothing left to prove while also spotlighting the hottest talents of the moment,” Louis Bellavance, VP of Content and Artistic Direction at BLEUFEU, added. “We are particularly proud of the balance and artistic depth of this lineup.”

Tickets go on sale on March 19. Festival-goers can visit the official website of the event for ticket purchasing options and more information.