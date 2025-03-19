Glass Animals Plot ‘Tour of the Earth’
Glass Animals are heading back on the road with their newly announced “Tour of Earth,” set for summer 2025. The tour will see the British indie rock band performing across North America at a mix of amphitheaters, festivals, and outdoor venues.The tour kicks off on June 7 at Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY, and will make stops in major cities including New York, Richmond, Charleston, and Hollywood, FL. Fans can catch the band at marquee festivals like Governors Ball in New York and Bonnaroo in Tennessee before they continue their trek through the U.S. and Canada, wrapping up on August 17 at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, NV.Tickets for the “Tour of Earth” go on sale starting March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing details and purchase options via the band’s official website
.
, where members can save by avoiding service fees.Glass Animals first rose to fame with their unique blend of psychedelic pop and alternative rock, culminating in their 2020 hit album Dreamland
and chart-topping single “Heat Waves.” Known for their electrifying live performances, the band continues to attract a dedicated following worldwide.
Glass Animals “Tour of Earth” Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|June 7
|Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY
|June 8
|Governors Ball Music Festival – New York, NY
|June 10
|Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ
|June 11
|Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA
|June 13
|Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN
|June 14
|Credit One Stadium – Charleston, SC
|June 15
|Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC
|June 17
|Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL
|June 18
|Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL
|June 19
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL
|August 1
|Osheaga – Montreal, QC
|August 2
|Darien Lake Amphitheater – Buffalo, NY
|August 4
|Armory – Minneapolis, MN
|August 5
|Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE
|August 7
|Ford Amphitheater – Colorado Springs, CO
|August 9
|Up In The Sky – Aspen, CO
|August 12
|McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater – Troutdale, OR
|August 15
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID
|August 16
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR
|August 17
|Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – Stateline, NV