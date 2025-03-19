Glass Animals Plot ‘Tour of the Earth’

Glass Animals Plot ‘Tour of the Earth’

ConcertsOlivia Perreault1 hour ago
Glass Animals are heading back on the road with their newly announced “Tour of Earth,” set for summer 2025. The tour will see the British indie rock band performing across North America at a mix of amphitheaters, festivals, and outdoor venues.The tour kicks off on June 7 at Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY, and will make stops in major cities including New York, Richmond, Charleston, and Hollywood, FL. Fans can catch the band at marquee festivals like Governors Ball in New York and Bonnaroo in Tennessee before they continue their trek through the U.S. and Canada, wrapping up on August 17 at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, NV.Tickets for the “Tour of Earth” go on sale starting March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing details and purchase options via the band’s official website. Additionally, tickets are available on resale marketplaces like Glass Animals Tickets, where members can save by avoiding service fees.Glass Animals first rose to fame with their unique blend of psychedelic pop and alternative rock, culminating in their 2020 hit album Dreamland and chart-topping single “Heat Waves.” Known for their electrifying live performances, the band continues to attract a dedicated following worldwide.

Glass Animals “Tour of Earth” Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
June 7Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY
June 8Governors Ball Music Festival – New York, NY
June 10Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ
June 11Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA
June 13Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN
June 14Credit One Stadium – Charleston, SC
June 15Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC
June 17Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL
June 18Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL
June 19MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL
August 1Osheaga – Montreal, QC
August 2Darien Lake Amphitheater – Buffalo, NY
August 4Armory – Minneapolis, MN
August 5Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE
August 7Ford Amphitheater – Colorado Springs, CO
August 9Up In The Sky – Aspen, CO
August 12McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater – Troutdale, OR
August 15Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID
August 16Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR
August 17Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – Stateline, NV
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Nickelback to Headline Velocity Festival at Field of Dreams Site

Nickelback to Headline Velocity Festival at Field of Dreams Site

Olivia Perreault 5 minutes ago
Read More
Rod Stewart Extends Las Vegas Residency with New Fall 2025 Dates

Rod Stewart Extends Las Vegas Residency with New Fall 2025 Dates

Victoria Drum 30 minutes ago
Read More
Eagles Add Dates to Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Eagles Add Dates to Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago
Read More