Harms Way, Full of Hell Reveal 2025 Co-Headlining Tour

Hardcore and metal fans have a lot to look forward to this spring as Harm’s Way and Full of Hell hit the road for a co-headlining tour.

The 2025 run will bring the two bands together for an explosive lineup, featuring special guests Kruelty, Jarhead Fertilizer, and Clique on most dates, with select performances also including Sanguisugabogg, Gridiron, and Mutilatred.

The tour kicks off on May 15 in Daytona Beach, FL, where they’ll perform at Welcome To Rockville before hitting cities across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in New York, Boston, Nashville, and Toronto. Fans can expect a mix of festival appearances and intimate club shows, giving them the chance to experience the raw energy of both bands up-close.

It’s been a long time in the making and we are excited to finally announce our spring co-headline tour with friends Full of Hell. Also joining the run are @krueltyjphc, Jarhead Fertilizer and Clique. Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/P6axEpgTtn. See you there…… pic.twitter.com/NpxKc0TMNh — Harm’s Way (@harmsxway) March 5, 2025

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Fans can purchase them through the official Harm’s Way website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Get yours now: Harm’s Way Tickets.

Harm’s Way has built a reputation for their intense live performances, blending elements of hardcore, metal, and industrial influences, while Full of Hell has pushed the boundaries of grindcore, noise, and death metal. This tour promises to be a relentless showcase of their uncompromising sound.

Harm’s Way and Full of Hell Co-Headlining Tour 2025 Dates

Date Venue and City May 15, 2025 Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL May 16, 2025 Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA # May 18, 2025 Milwaukee Metal Fest – Milwaukee, WI May 19, 2025 Blueberry Hill Duck Room – St. Louis, MO * May 20, 2025 Portal – Louisville, KY * May 21, 2025 Exit/In – Nashville, TN * May 23, 2025 Rubber Gloves – Denton, TX * May 24, 2025 Empire Garage – Austin, TX * May 25, 2025 The Secret Group – Houston, TX * May 27, 2025 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA * May 28, 2025 Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC * May 30, 2025 The Canal Club – Richmond, VA * May 31, 2025 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD * June 1, 2025 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA * June 2, 2025 Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY * June 4, 2025 Amityville Music Hall – Amityville, NY * June 5, 2025 Webster Underground – Hartford, CT * June 6, 2025 The Middle East – Boston, MA * June 7, 2025 Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC * June 8, 2025 The Axis Club – Toronto, ON *

# = with Sanguisugabogg, Gridiron, and Mutilatred

* = with Kruelty, Jarhead Fertilizer, and Clique

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.