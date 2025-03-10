James Taylor Expands 2024 Tour With 17 New U.S. Shows

James Taylor has unveiled additional stops on his 2025 tour, which will now stretch from May into September. The legendary singer-songwriter will bring his All-Star Band along for these newly added performances in August and September, following a packed schedule of earlier dates across the country.

From a kickoff performance on May 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, the tour will span numerous iconic venues, including the Santa Barbara Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Ravinia, and Tanglewood Music Center. These new shows will see Taylor continuing his trek in late summer, heading to Wolf Trap in Vienna, multiple stops in Boston and Bridgeport, before concluding in Fort Worth, Texas on September 17.

Just announced: 14 new US dates with James and his All-Star Band in August/September! https://t.co/qG285F2tAS presale begins tomorrow, March 11, at 10am local time. Register now for presale access: https://t.co/wAMknJIA8T#JT #JamesTaylor #2025Tour @TinyHabs pic.twitter.com/GdGK8F0GSg — James Taylor (@JamesTaylor_com) March 10, 2025

Presale for the newly announced dates begins tomorrow, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time. A general ticket on-sale for these August and September shows will begin on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Performances scheduled for May, June, and July dates are already available for purchase.

More details can be found on James Taylor’s official website, and tickets are also available via resale marketplaces. View James Taylor Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees so common to other ticketing websites.

A six-time Grammy Award winner, James Taylor was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has penned some of music’s most enduring hits. Known for classics like “Fire and Rain” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” his storied career spans more than five decades.

James Taylor 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 05/05 Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ 05/07 Acrisure Arena – Palm Desert, CA 05/08 Yaamava Theater – Highland, CA 05/10 Rady Shell – San Diego, CA 05/11 Rady Shell – San Diego, CA 05/13 Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA 05/14 Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA 05/16 Frost Amphitheater – Stanford, CA 05/17 The Venue at Thunder Valley – Lincoln, CA 05/19 Hayden Homes Amphitheatre – Bend, OR 05/21 Ford Amphitheater – Nampa, ID 05/23 Cascades Amphitheatre – Ridgefield, WA 05/25 Chateau St. Michelle Winery – Seattle, WA 05/26 Chateau St. Michelle Winery – Seattle, WA 06/13 Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, CO 06/14 Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, CO 06/17 Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN 06/19 Ravinia – Highland Park, IL 06/21 Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI 06/23 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH 06/24 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH 06/27 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON 06/29 CMAC – Canandaigua, NY 07/01 BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH 07/03 Tanglewood Music Center – Lenox, MA 07/04 Tanglewood Music Center – Lenox, MA 08/21 Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA 08/23 Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA 08/24 Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA 08/26 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA 08/27 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA 08/29 Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT 08/30 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ 09/01 Riverfront Amphitheater – Richmond, VA 09/03 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre – Virginia Beach, VA 09/04 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC 09/06 Cadence Bank Amp. At Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA 09/08 CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park – Simpsonville, SC 09/10 Coca-Cola Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL 09/12 FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN 09/13 BankPlus Amphitheater – Southaven, MS 09/16 BOK Center – Tulsa, OK 09/17 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

