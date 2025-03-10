James Taylor Expands 2024 Tour With 17 New U.S. Shows

James Taylor has unveiled additional stops on his 2025 tour, which will now stretch from May into September. The legendary singer-songwriter will bring his All-Star Band along for these newly added performances in August and September, following a packed schedule of earlier dates across the country.

From a kickoff performance on May 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, the tour will span numerous iconic venues, including the Santa Barbara Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Ravinia, and Tanglewood Music Center. These new shows will see Taylor continuing his trek in late summer, heading to Wolf Trap in Vienna, multiple stops in Boston and Bridgeport, before concluding in Fort Worth, Texas on September 17.

Presale for the newly announced dates begins tomorrow, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time. A general ticket on-sale for these August and September shows will begin on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Performances scheduled for May, June, and July dates are already available for purchase.

More details can be found on James Taylor’s official website, and tickets are also available via resale marketplaces. View James Taylor Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees so common to other ticketing websites.

A six-time Grammy Award winner, James Taylor was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has penned some of music’s most enduring hits. Known for classics like “Fire and Rain” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” his storied career spans more than five decades.

James Taylor 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
05/05Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ
05/07Acrisure Arena – Palm Desert, CA
05/08Yaamava Theater – Highland, CA
05/10Rady Shell – San Diego, CA
05/11Rady Shell – San Diego, CA
05/13Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
05/14Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
05/16Frost Amphitheater – Stanford, CA
05/17The Venue at Thunder Valley – Lincoln, CA
05/19Hayden Homes Amphitheatre – Bend, OR
05/21Ford Amphitheater – Nampa, ID
05/23Cascades Amphitheatre – Ridgefield, WA
05/25Chateau St. Michelle Winery – Seattle, WA
05/26Chateau St. Michelle Winery – Seattle, WA
06/13Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, CO
06/14Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, CO
06/17Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN
06/19Ravinia – Highland Park, IL
06/21Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI
06/23Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
06/24Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH
06/27Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON
06/29CMAC – Canandaigua, NY
07/01BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
07/03Tanglewood Music Center – Lenox, MA
07/04Tanglewood Music Center – Lenox, MA
08/21Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA
08/23Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA
08/24Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA
08/26MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
08/27MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
08/29Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT
08/30PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ
09/01Riverfront Amphitheater – Richmond, VA
09/03Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre – Virginia Beach, VA
09/04Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC
09/06Cadence Bank Amp. At Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA
09/08CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park – Simpsonville, SC
09/10Coca-Cola Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL
09/12FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN
09/13BankPlus Amphitheater – Southaven, MS
09/16BOK Center – Tulsa, OK
09/17Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

