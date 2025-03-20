Key Glock Unveils GLOCKAVELI Tour

Key Glock is hitting the road in 2025 with his GLOCKAVELI Tour, bringing his signature Memphis sound to cities across North America.

The tour will kick off on May 21 in Oklahoma City and make stops in major markets, including Houston, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Las Vegas on June 30.

Fans can expect electrifying performances as Key Glock takes the stage at renowned venues such as Moody Center in Austin, Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The tour will also include a festival appearance at Governors Ball in Queens, NY, on June 8.

Tickets for the GLOCKAVELI Tour will be available through a general on-sale beginning Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time via KeyGlock.com.

Key Glock, known for his hard-hitting bars and loyalty to Memphis hip-hop, has continued to rise in the rap scene, building a dedicated fan base with his independent hustle. His latest tour follows a string of successful projects and sold-out shows, solidifying his position as one of the top names in the game today.

Key Glock – 2025 GLOCKAVELI Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Wed, May 21 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK Fri, May 23 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX Sat, May 24 Moody Center – Austin, TX Sun, May 25 South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX Thu, May 29 Avondale Brewing Co. – Birmingham, AL Fri, May 30 Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, NC Sat, May 31 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA Thu, Jun 05 Nashville Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN Sat, Jun 07 Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD Sun, Jun 08 Governors Ball – Queens, NY^ Tue, Jun 10 Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA Thu, Jun 12 House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH Fri, Jun 13 The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Wed, Jun 18 Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA Thu, Jun 19 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN Sat, Jun 21 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO Sun, Jun 22 Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN Tue, Jun 24 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL Sat, Jun 28 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Sun, Jun 29 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA Mon, Jun 30 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

