Key Glock Unveils GLOCKAVELI Tour

Key Glock is hitting the road in 2025 with his  GLOCKAVELI Tour, bringing his signature Memphis sound to cities across North America.

The tour will kick off on May 21 in Oklahoma City and make stops in major markets, including Houston, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Las Vegas on June 30.

Fans can expect electrifying performances as Key Glock takes the stage at renowned venues such as Moody Center in Austin, Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The tour will also include a festival appearance at Governors Ball in Queens, NY, on June 8.

| RELATED: Governors Ball 2025: Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier

Tickets for the GLOCKAVELI Tour will be available through a general on-sale beginning Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time via KeyGlock.com. Additionally, tickets are available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees. Key Glock Tickets

Key Glock, known for his hard-hitting bars and loyalty to Memphis hip-hop, has continued to rise in the rap scene, building a dedicated fan base with his independent hustle. His latest tour follows a string of successful projects and sold-out shows, solidifying his position as one of the top names in the game today.

Key Glock – 2025 GLOCKAVELI Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Wed, May 21The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK
Fri, May 23713 Music Hall – Houston, TX
Sat, May 24Moody Center – Austin, TX
Sun, May 25South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX
Thu, May 29Avondale Brewing Co. – Birmingham, AL
Fri, May 30Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, NC
Sat, May 31Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
Thu, Jun 05Nashville Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN
Sat, Jun 07Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD
Sun, Jun 08Governors Ball – Queens, NY^
Tue, Jun 10Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA
Thu, Jun 12House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH
Fri, Jun 13The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
Wed, Jun 18Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA
Thu, Jun 19Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN
Sat, Jun 21Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO
Sun, Jun 22Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN
Tue, Jun 24Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL
Sat, Jun 28Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
Sun, Jun 29Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
Mon, Jun 30Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

