Lea Michele Unveils Spring Tour

Lea Michele is hitting the road for a series of shows this spring and summer on her newly announced Straight From Carnegie Hall tour.

Beginning May 5 at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) in North Carolina, the singer and actress will bring her music to cities across the country before wrapping June 28 in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Fans can look forward to stops at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 6, Hard Rock Live in Orlando on May 8, plus West Coast performances in Anaheim and Palm Desert in late May. The trek then shifts to the East Coast in late June with dates in Washington, D.C., Englewood, New Jersey, and Niagara Falls.

Exclusive presale tickets for Michele’s newsletter subscribers will be available starting Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. local time, while public on-sale follows on Friday, March 14. Further details on the complete schedule and ticket links can be found on Lea Michele’s official website.

Known for her breakout role as Rachel Berry on the hit television series “Glee,” Michele originally honed her craft on Broadway. From starring in “Spring Awakening” to taking on Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl,” she has established herself as a multifaceted performer whose concerts bring Broadway show tunes and pop hits together for a unique live experience.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Lea Michele Live Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Monday, May 5 DPAC – Durham, NC Tuesday, May 6 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN Thursday, May 8 Hard Rock Live Orlando – Orlando, FL Thursday, May 29 Grove of Anaheim – Anaheim, CA Friday, May 30 McCallum Theatre – Palm Desert, CA Wednesday, June 25 Warner Theatre – Washington, DC Thursday, June 26 bergenPAC – Englewood, NJ Saturday, June 28 Fallsview Casino – Niagara Falls, ON

