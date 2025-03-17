Live, Collective Soul Team Up for 2025 ‘Summer Unity’ U.S. Tour

Live, Collective Soul Team Up for 2025 ‘Summer Unity’ U.S. Tour

ConcertsVictoria Drum2 hours ago

Rock artists Live and Collective Soul have announced their joint “Summer Unity Tour,” bringing their music to fans across North America this summer.

The summer run begins July 8 in Auburn, WA, with stops including Wheatland, CA, Kansas City, MO, and Jacksonville, FL, before winding down in Grantville, PA, on August 29. Along the way, Live and Collective Soul will visit major venues like Wantagh’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, and the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

The tour sees both bands teaming up to perform their greatest hits and fan favorites in amphitheaters and arenas from coast to coast. Set to join the bands on select dates are Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue.

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

Live singer, Ed Kowalczyk shared, “Live is thrilled to be joining forces with the amazing Collective Soul.”

“The great vibes between our two bands on and offstage is something we have both enjoyed for years, and here we come in 2025! This will be a very special night of music for all of the fans; I know everyone is gonna get rocked and uplifted right along with us…come on out!”

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. local time using the code FUNKY. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

More ticket information can be found on Collective Soul’s official website and Live’s official website. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Live and Collective Soul Summer Unity Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
July 8White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA
July 9Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR
July 11Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
July 13Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT
July 16Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO
July 17Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO
July 20Rose Music Center, Huber Heights, OH
July 22Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sterling Heights, MI
July 26Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
July 27Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT
July 30Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME
July 31Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
August 2Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
August 3Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA
August 5White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro, NC
August 6Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC
August 8Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, FL
August 9Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
August 10FirstBank Amphitheater, Nashville, TN
August 13The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX
August 15713 Music Hall, Houston, TX
August 16Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX
August 18Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM
August 19Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, Denver, CO
August 21Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, NE
August 22Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, MO
August 23Sand Mountain Amphitheater, Albertville, AL
August 26CCNB Amphitheatre, Simpsonville, SC
August 28Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC
August 29Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course, Grantville, PA

Links above are to the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

The Lemon Twigs Announce Tour Dates for 2025

The Lemon Twigs Announce Tour Dates for 2025

Itir Yildiz 1 hour ago
Read More
David Blaine Extends Encore Theater Run in Las Vegas

David Blaine Extends Encore Theater Run in Las Vegas

Victoria Drum 4 hours ago
Read More
Stevie Wonder to Headline BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder to Headline BST Hyde Park

Victoria Drum 5 hours ago
Read More