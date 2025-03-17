Live, Collective Soul Team Up for 2025 ‘Summer Unity’ U.S. Tour

Rock artists Live and Collective Soul have announced their joint “Summer Unity Tour,” bringing their music to fans across North America this summer.

The summer run begins July 8 in Auburn, WA, with stops including Wheatland, CA, Kansas City, MO, and Jacksonville, FL, before winding down in Grantville, PA, on August 29. Along the way, Live and Collective Soul will visit major venues like Wantagh’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, and the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

The tour sees both bands teaming up to perform their greatest hits and fan favorites in amphitheaters and arenas from coast to coast. Set to join the bands on select dates are Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue.

Live singer, Ed Kowalczyk shared, “Live is thrilled to be joining forces with the amazing Collective Soul.”

“The great vibes between our two bands on and offstage is something we have both enjoyed for years, and here we come in 2025! This will be a very special night of music for all of the fans; I know everyone is gonna get rocked and uplifted right along with us…come on out!”

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. local time using the code FUNKY. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

More ticket information can be found on Collective Soul’s official website and Live’s official website. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Live and Collective Soul Summer Unity Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 8 White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA July 9 Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR July 11 Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA July 13 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT July 16 Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO July 17 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO July 20 Rose Music Center, Huber Heights, OH July 22 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sterling Heights, MI July 26 Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY July 27 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT July 30 Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME July 31 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY August 2 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY August 3 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA August 5 White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro, NC August 6 Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC August 8 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, FL August 9 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA August 10 FirstBank Amphitheater, Nashville, TN August 13 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX August 15 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX August 16 Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX August 18 Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM August 19 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, Denver, CO August 21 Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, NE August 22 Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, MO August 23 Sand Mountain Amphitheater, Albertville, AL August 26 CCNB Amphitheatre, Simpsonville, SC August 28 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC August 29 Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course, Grantville, PA

