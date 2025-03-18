Lollapalooza 2025: Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Korn

Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago’s Grant Park this summer, featuring a wide array of performances from top artists across all musical genres.

The festival is set to take place from July 31 through August 3. Popstars Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter will headline the event alongside rappers Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Doechii, country’s Luke Combs, EDM’s Rufus Du Sol, the K-pop girl group TWICE, and the metalheads of Korn.

Throughout the weekend, fans can look forward to performances from the indie-rockers of Foster the People, Cage the Elephant, and Bleachers, hip-hop’s T-Pain, JPEGMAFIA, pop-punk’s Bilmuri, DJs Martin Garrix, FINNEAS, Flux Pavilion, and pop’s Young Miko and Clairo. Other notable acts include Wyatt Flores, Bladee, Marina, Two Friends, La Femme, Rebecca Black, Azzecca, Boynextdoor, and Glass Beams.

People R Ugly, Tessla, Girl Tones, Zoe Ko, and DJ Heather are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

Presale tickets are available starting on Thursday, March 20 at 10 a.m. via the festival’s official website. Fans can register for presale now. Additionally, resale tickets will be up-for-grabs via Ticket Club, where fans can enjoy zero service fees (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full Lollapalooza 2025 lineup poster below: