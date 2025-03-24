Minnesota Wild Request $395 Million in State Funds for Xcel Center Upgrades

The Minnesota Wild are making a financial request from the state as they push for extensive upgrades to Xcel Energy Center and its surrounding facilities.

The NHL team, alongside the city of St. Paul is proposing a $769 million renovation plan that would transform the area into a modern entertainment district. However, with Minnesota’s budget outlook becoming more constrained, the team’s request for nearly $400 million in state assistance faces potential hurdles.

The proposal includes major updates to the Xcel Center, home of the Wild, as well as improvements to neighboring venues like the Roy Wilkins Auditorium and the St. Paul RiverCentre. If approved, construction could begin as soon as 2026, with upgrades phased in to allow events to continue while work is completed.

Under the proposed funding structure, the Wild would contribute approximately $126 million toward the project, while the city of St. Paul— which owns all three venues— would cover roughly $159 million through bonds backed by an existing half-cent sales tax. That leaves the remaining $395 million to be covered by state funds, making it one of the largest public contributions toward a sports venue in Minnesota history.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is actively backing the plan and is expected to play a key role in advocating for the funding. The Xcel Center, which originally opened in 2000, last saw significant upgrades in 2014. Despite its relatively young age compared to other arenas across the country, team officials argue that modernization is necessary to keep the venue competitive with other NHL arenas and entertainment hubs.

The makeup of this building is “pre-9/11, pre-COVID,” said team owner Craig Leipold, emphasizing the need for security and structural improvements.

While the proposed upgrades are projected to generate approximately $100 million per year for the local economy, the state’s commitment remains uncertain.