New Wave Tour 2025: DD Osama, Star Bandz, Sugarhill Ddot

DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot, and STAR BANDZ have announced their joint “New Wave Tour 2025,” a spring trek that will bring the rising stars of New York drill and hip-hop to venues across the U.S. this May. The tour will showcase the trio’s energy-packed performances and fast-growing fanbase.

The “New Wave Tour 2025” kicks-off May 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York before wrapping up in Philadelphia on May 28. The 13-date run includes stops at intimate club venues like The Echo in LA, The Social in Orlando, and Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

Tickets for the “New Wave Tour 2025” will be available via presale starting March 26 at 10 a.m. local time and running through March 27 at 11:59 p.m. The public onsale begins March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more ticketing information at newwavetour.com. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Browse DD Osama Tickets now.

DD Osama has quickly emerged as one of New York’s most buzzed-about young rappers, known for his raw lyricism and emotionally charged verses. Often collaborating with fellow teen phenom Sugarhill Ddot, the duo have racked up millions of streams and viral moments across social media. STAR BANDZ adds an electrifying element to the trio, helping round out a tour that is expected to draw energetic crowds throughout its run.

Find the full list of “New Wave Tour” dates below:

DD Osama “New Wave Tour 2025” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop Sun May 04 Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ Tickets Mon May 05 The Echo – Los Angeles, CA Tickets Thu May 08 Cambridge Room – Dallas, TX Tickets Sat May 10 House of Blues Bronze Peacock – Houston, TX Tickets Mon May 12 Masquerade – HELL – Atlanta, GA Tickets Thu May 15 The Social – Orlando, FL Tickets Sat May 17 The Underground – Charlotte, NC Tickets Mon May 19 The Cambridge Room at The House of Blues – Cleveland, OH Tickets Tue May 20 Avondale Music Hall – Chicago, IL Tickets Wed May 21 Shelter – Detroit, MI Tickets Thu May 22 Union Stage – Washington, DC Tickets Sun May 25 The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY Tickets Tue May 27 Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA Tickets Wed May 28 The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA Tickets

