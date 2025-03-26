New Wave Tour 2025: DD Osama, Star Bandz, Sugarhill Ddot

MusicOlivia Perreault5 hours ago

DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot, and STAR BANDZ have announced their joint “New Wave Tour 2025,” a spring trek that will bring the rising stars of New York drill and hip-hop to venues across the U.S. this May. The tour will showcase the trio’s energy-packed performances and fast-growing fanbase.

The “New Wave Tour 2025” kicks-off May 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York before wrapping up in Philadelphia on May 28. The 13-date run includes stops at intimate club venues like The Echo in LA, The Social in Orlando, and Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

Tickets for the “New Wave Tour 2025” will be available via presale starting March 26 at 10 a.m. local time and running through March 27 at 11:59 p.m. The public onsale begins March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more ticketing information at newwavetour.com. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Browse DD Osama Tickets now.

DD Osama has quickly emerged as one of New York’s most buzzed-about young rappers, known for his raw lyricism and emotionally charged verses. Often collaborating with fellow teen phenom Sugarhill Ddot, the duo have racked up millions of streams and viral moments across social media. STAR BANDZ adds an electrifying element to the trio, helping round out a tour that is expected to draw energetic crowds throughout its run.

Find the full list of “New Wave Tour” dates below:

DD Osama “New Wave Tour 2025” Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Sun May 04Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZTickets
Mon May 05The Echo – Los Angeles, CATickets
Thu May 08Cambridge Room – Dallas, TXTickets
Sat May 10House of Blues Bronze Peacock – Houston, TXTickets
Mon May 12Masquerade – HELL – Atlanta, GATickets
Thu May 15The Social – Orlando, FLTickets
Sat May 17The Underground – Charlotte, NCTickets
Mon May 19The Cambridge Room at The House of Blues – Cleveland, OHTickets
Tue May 20Avondale Music Hall – Chicago, ILTickets
Wed May 21Shelter – Detroit, MITickets
Thu May 22Union Stage – Washington, DCTickets
Sun May 25The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NYTickets
Tue May 27Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MATickets
Wed May 28The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PATickets

