Sting Plots ‘Sting 3.0’ 2025 U.S. Tour

Sting is heading back on the road with an extensive tour spanning across North America and beyond. The “Sting 3.0 Tour” will feature a mix of solo performances, festival appearances, and stadium shows alongside Billy Joel, with dates running from March 2025 through July 2026.

The tour will kick off with a performance at the Reggae Rise Up festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, before making stops at renowned venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Citi Field in New York, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The international leg includes shows in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and more.

Tickets for the majority of the “Sting 3.0” run are currently on sale. However, a pre-sale is underway for the third Red Rocks Amphitheater show on May 22nd and the Uncasville, CT show on November 18th via Sting’s official fan club. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access for those shows here. Tickets for these events will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 14th at 10 a.m.

Additionally, fans can find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Get your Sting Tickets now.

Find Sting’s upcoming tour dates below:

Sting 3.0 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop 03/13/2025 Reggae Rise Up 2025 (Vinoy Park), St. Petersburg, FL 05/19/2025 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO 05/20/2025 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO 05/22/2025 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO 05/25/2025 Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR 05/26/2025 Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR 05/28/2025 Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA 05/29/2025 The Belasco, Los Angeles, CA 06/01/2025 Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ 08/21/2025 Citi Field, Queens, NY 09/05/2025 Nationals Park, Washington, DC 11/14/2025 Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ 11/15/2025 Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ 11/18/2025 Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT 11/20/2025 Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA 11/21/2025 Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA 11/23/2025 Hard Rock Casino, Gary, IN 04/10/2026 JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY 05/22/2026 Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT 07/03/2026 Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC TBD American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Links above are to either the artist’s official website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.