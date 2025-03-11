Sting Plots ‘Sting 3.0’ 2025 U.S. Tour

Sting Plots ‘Sting 3.0’ 2025 U.S. Tour

ConcertsOlivia Perreault21 minutes ago

Sting is heading back on the road with an extensive tour spanning across North America and beyond. The “Sting 3.0 Tour” will feature a mix of solo performances, festival appearances, and stadium shows alongside Billy Joel, with dates running from March 2025 through July 2026.

The tour will kick off with a performance at the Reggae Rise Up festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, before making stops at renowned venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Citi Field in New York, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The international leg includes shows in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and more.

Tickets for the majority of the “Sting 3.0” run are currently on sale. However, a pre-sale is underway for the third Red Rocks Amphitheater show on May 22nd and the Uncasville, CT show on November 18th via Sting’s official fan club. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access for those shows here. Tickets for these events will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 14th at 10 a.m.

Additionally, fans can find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Get your Sting Tickets now.

Find Sting’s upcoming tour dates below:

Sting 3.0 Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
03/13/2025Reggae Rise Up 2025 (Vinoy Park), St. Petersburg, FL
05/19/2025Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO
05/20/2025Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO
05/22/2025Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO
05/25/2025Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR
05/26/2025Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR
05/28/2025Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA
05/29/2025The Belasco, Los Angeles, CA
06/01/2025Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ
08/21/2025Citi Field, Queens, NY
09/05/2025Nationals Park, Washington, DC
11/14/2025Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ
11/15/2025Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ
11/18/2025Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
11/20/2025Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA
11/21/2025Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA
11/23/2025Hard Rock Casino, Gary, IN
04/10/2026JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
05/22/2026Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
07/03/2026Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
TBDAmerican Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Links above are to either the artist’s official website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Sunny Day Real Estate Plots 2025 North American Tour

Sunny Day Real Estate Plots 2025 North American Tour

Victoria Drum 48 seconds ago
Read More
You Can be Gene Simmons Personal Assistant for a Day -- For the Cost of $12,500

You Can be Gene Simmons Personal Assistant for a Day -- For the Cost of $12,500

Olivia Perreault 8 minutes ago
Read More
Zebra Hits the Road for 50th Anniversary Tour Across the U.S.

Zebra Hits the Road for 50th Anniversary Tour Across the U.S.

Victoria Drum 25 minutes ago
Read More