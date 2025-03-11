Sting Plots ‘Sting 3.0’ 2025 U.S. Tour
Sting is heading back on the road with an extensive tour spanning across North America and beyond. The “Sting 3.0 Tour” will feature a mix of solo performances, festival appearances, and stadium shows alongside Billy Joel, with dates running from March 2025 through July 2026.
The tour will kick off with a performance at the Reggae Rise Up festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, before making stops at renowned venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Citi Field in New York, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The international leg includes shows in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and more.
Tickets for the majority of the “Sting 3.0” run are currently on sale. However, a pre-sale is underway for the third Red Rocks Amphitheater show on May 22nd and the Uncasville, CT show on November 18th via Sting’s official fan club. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access for those shows here. Tickets for these events will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 14th at 10 a.m.
Fans can find tickets on resale marketplaces.
Find Sting’s upcoming tour dates below:
Sting 3.0 Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|03/13/2025
|Reggae Rise Up 2025 (Vinoy Park), St. Petersburg, FL
|05/19/2025
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO
|05/20/2025
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO
|05/22/2025
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO
|05/25/2025
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR
|05/26/2025
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR
|05/28/2025
|Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA
|05/29/2025
|The Belasco, Los Angeles, CA
|06/01/2025
|Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ
|08/21/2025
|Citi Field, Queens, NY
|09/05/2025
|Nationals Park, Washington, DC
|11/14/2025
|Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ
|11/15/2025
|Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ
|11/18/2025
|Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
|11/20/2025
|Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA
|11/21/2025
|Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA
|11/23/2025
|Hard Rock Casino, Gary, IN
|04/10/2026
|JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
|05/22/2026
|Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
|07/03/2026
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
|TBD
|American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
