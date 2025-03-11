Sunny Day Real Estate Plots 2025 North American Tour

Sunny Day Real Estate Plots 2025 North American Tour

ConcertsVictoria Drum11 seconds ago

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced a 2025 tour that sees the influential emo band hitting both North America and the UK, beginning with a run of late-spring dates and resuming for a fall leg in September.

The trek launches on May 28 in Montreal and includes stops in Toronto, Albany, Portland, Buffalo, and more, ending in Vancouver on September 24.

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

Fans can catch the band at iconic venues such as Asbury Lanes in New Jersey, The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, and Outbreak Fest in London and Manchester this June before Sunny Day Real Estate return stateside for a September run that includes appearances in Seattle’s backyard (Tacoma), Boise, Phoenix, and Pioneertown’s famed Pappy & Harriet’s.

Tickets for Sunny Day Real Estate’s 2025 tour will first be available via an artist pre-sale beginning today, March 11, at 12 p.m. local time (use code SDRE25), with fans able to sign up for presale access on the band’s official website. A Live Nation pre-sale will follow for select dates starting Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Additional inventory is available on the secondary market, including Sunny Day Real Estate Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees.

Formed in Seattle in 1992, Sunny Day Real Estate rose to prominence with their debut album, Diary, widely regarded as one of the defining releases of the emo genre.

Sunny Day Real Estate 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
05/28Théâtre Beanfield – Montreal, QC
05/29The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON
05/31Empire Live – Albany, NY
06/01State Theatre – Portland, ME
06/04Electric City – Buffalo, NY
06/05Asbury Lanes – Asbury Park, NJ
06/07The National – Richmond, VA
06/08The Queen – Wilmington, DE
06/13Outbreak Fest – London, UK
06/14Outbreak Fest – Manchester, UK
09/03Spanish Ballroom – Tacoma, WA
09/06Knitting Factory – Boise, ID
09/08Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA
09/10The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA
09/12Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, CA
09/14The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
09/15Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA
09/17The Grand @ The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
09/19Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO
09/21Pub Station – Billings, MT
09/23Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA
09/24Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

You Can be Gene Simmons Personal Assistant for a Day -- For the Cost of $12,500

You Can be Gene Simmons Personal Assistant for a Day -- For the Cost of $12,500

Olivia Perreault 8 minutes ago
Read More
Sting Plots 'Sting 3.0' 2025 U.S. Tour

Sting Plots 'Sting 3.0' 2025 U.S. Tour

Olivia Perreault 20 minutes ago
Read More
Zebra Hits the Road for 50th Anniversary Tour Across the U.S.

Zebra Hits the Road for 50th Anniversary Tour Across the U.S.

Victoria Drum 25 minutes ago
Read More