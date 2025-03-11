Sunny Day Real Estate Plots 2025 North American Tour

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced a 2025 tour that sees the influential emo band hitting both North America and the UK, beginning with a run of late-spring dates and resuming for a fall leg in September.

The trek launches on May 28 in Montreal and includes stops in Toronto, Albany, Portland, Buffalo, and more, ending in Vancouver on September 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Day Real Estate (@sunnydayrealestate)

Fans can catch the band at iconic venues such as Asbury Lanes in New Jersey, The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, and Outbreak Fest in London and Manchester this June before Sunny Day Real Estate return stateside for a September run that includes appearances in Seattle’s backyard (Tacoma), Boise, Phoenix, and Pioneertown’s famed Pappy & Harriet’s.

Tickets for Sunny Day Real Estate’s 2025 tour will first be available via an artist pre-sale beginning today, March 11, at 12 p.m. local time (use code SDRE25), with fans able to sign up for presale access on the band’s official website. A Live Nation pre-sale will follow for select dates starting Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Additional inventory is available on the secondary market, including Sunny Day Real Estate Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees.

Formed in Seattle in 1992, Sunny Day Real Estate rose to prominence with their debut album, Diary, widely regarded as one of the defining releases of the emo genre.

Sunny Day Real Estate 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 05/28 Théâtre Beanfield – Montreal, QC 05/29 The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON 05/31 Empire Live – Albany, NY 06/01 State Theatre – Portland, ME 06/04 Electric City – Buffalo, NY 06/05 Asbury Lanes – Asbury Park, NJ 06/07 The National – Richmond, VA 06/08 The Queen – Wilmington, DE 06/13 Outbreak Fest – London, UK 06/14 Outbreak Fest – Manchester, UK 09/03 Spanish Ballroom – Tacoma, WA 09/06 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID 09/08 Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA 09/10 The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA 09/12 Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, CA 09/14 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ 09/15 Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA 09/17 The Grand @ The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT 09/19 Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO 09/21 Pub Station – Billings, MT 09/23 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA 09/24 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”