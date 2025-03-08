Wango Tango Bringing Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani to Huntington Beach

Wango Tango 2025

iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango is back for 2025, and for the first time, the annual summer kickoff concert is headed to Huntington City Beach. Set for Saturday, May 10, 2025, fans can expect an electrifying beachside experience, hosted by KIIS FM’s Ryan Seacrest.

The star-studded lineup includes Doja Cat, Meghan Trainor, DJ David Guetta, KATSEYE, NMIXX, xikers, A2O MAY, and Hearts2Hearts, with a special sunset performance by Orange County’s own Gwen Stefani. This outdoor music festival will unite chart-topping artists and rising talents, delivering unforgettable live performances for fans of all ages.

Tickets go on sale first to KIIS CLUB VIP members on Thursday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PT, and fans can sign up for free at www.kiisfm.com/VIP. The general public on-sale begins on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com. For more information on ticketing, visit iHeartRadio’s website. Tickets will also be available on ticket resale marketplaces, including 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango Tickets from Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites.

This year’s event comes to life through iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ partnership with Code Four, a global experience agency known for producing major events such as the Pacific Airshow and Afterburner Music Festival. Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach is serving as the official hotel partner, offering concertgoers a luxurious, beach-adjacent stay during the festivities.

102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango 2025 Dates

Date Venue and City May 10, 2025 Huntington City Beach, Huntington Beach, CA

Links above direct to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”