Xdinary Heroes Plot World Tour, Return to U.S.

The South Korean rock group Xdinary Heroes are returning to the U.S. on their newly-announced 2025 world tour.

The “Beautiful Mind World Tour” kicks-off on May 2 for a four-night stay at Seoul’s Olympic Hall, followed by shows in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Busan, Jakarta, and Surabaya, stopping at Taipei’s Zepp New Taipei, EXCO in Daegu, and Singapore’s Star Theatre.

New York will kick-off the U.S. run at the Brooklyn Paramount. From there, they’ll appear at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, and Washington, D.C.’s Warner Theatre before wrapping-up at the San Jose Civic on August 16.

A general ticket sale will begin on Tuesday, April 1 at 3 p.m. local time here. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Beautiful Mind, the group’s latest record, follows last year’s debut full-length LP, Troubleshooting. The band also released their fifth EP Live and Fall, which includes singles “Boy Comics” and “LOVE and FEAR.” Xdinary Heroes launched their first international tour in 2023 and played three sold-out shows in both Los Angeles and New York, marking their first U.S. gigs.

Find Xdinary Heroes’ full list of world tour dates below:

Xdinary | Beautiful Mind World Tour 2025

May 2 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

May 3 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

May 4 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

May 5 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

May 17 – Bangkok – Samyan Mitrtown Hall

May 31 – Kuala Lumpur – Zepp KL

June 14 – Busan – BEXCO Auditorium

June 21 – Jakarta – Tennis Indoor Senayan

June 25 – Surabaya – Grand City Surabaya

July 11 – Taipei – Zepp New Taipei

July 20 – Daegu – EXCO, East Wing, Hall 4

July 26 – Singapore – The Star Theatre

August 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

August 5 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

August 8 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

August 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

August 16 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic