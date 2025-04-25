Above & Beyond Announce 13-Date Summer Tour 

British trance icons Above & Beyond are set to bring their soundscapes across North America this year on the newly announced “Bigger Than All Of Us Tour.” The open-air trek launches Aug. 15 at Deer Lake Park in Vancouver and spans 12 shows before wrapping Oct. 4 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in California’s Silicon Valley.

The itinerary hits landmark amphitheaters and pavilions from Chicago’s scenic Northerly Island and New York’s historic Forest Hills Stadium to Austin’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater and Denver’s mile-high Fiddler’s Green.

Tour tickets go on sale in two waves: a fan presale begins Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the public on-sale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local. Full details and VIP options can be found at BiggerThanAllOfUs.com. Seats will also surface on resale platforms like Ticket Club—where members skip service fees—via Above & Beyond Tickets.

Celebrated for their Group Therapy radio show and Grammy-nominated collaborations, Above & Beyond—Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki—have headlined legendary venues from Madison Square Garden to Red Rocks.

A list of Above & Beyond tour dates can be found below:

Above & Beyond Bigger Than All Of Us Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Aug. 15, 2025 Deer Lake Park — Vancouver, BC Aug. 16, 2025 Cascades Amphitheater — Ridgefield, WA Aug. 22, 2025 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island — Chicago, IL Aug. 29, 2025 Budweiser Stage — Toronto, ON Sept. 5, 2025 Forest Hills Stadium — New York, NY Sept. 6, 2025 Leader Bank Pavilion — Boston, MA Sept. 12, 2025 Orlando Amphitheater — Orlando, FL Sept. 13, 2025 Lakewood Amphitheatre — Atlanta, GA Sept. 19, 2025 Germania Insurance Amphitheater — Austin, TX Sept. 20, 2025 Dos Equis Pavilion — Dallas, TX Sept. 27, 2025 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre — Denver, CO Oct. 2, 2025 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park — San Diego, CA Oct. 4, 2025 Shoreline Amphitheatre — Mountain View, CA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free one-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.