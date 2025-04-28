‘From Aisles to Encores’: 7-Eleven Partners With When We Were Young Fest

Craving that late-night, nostalgic, 7-Eleven Slurpee? Well, now, you can enjoy it alongside live music — at When We Were Young Festival.

7 Eleven will officially head back in time to the early 2000s, as the world’s largest convenience retailer will serve as the official naming rights partner of the When We Were Young Festival. Alongside the Vegas emo revival festival, 7-Eleven has also teamed-up with The Governors Ball and Rolling Loud to bring one-of-a-kind onsite experiences to the events this year.

“Live music is where culture and connection come alive, and that’s exactly where we want to be,” Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven, Inc., said in a press release. “By teaming up with Live Nation, we’re bringing the 7-Eleven brand to the heart of unforgettable fan moments.”

The convenience store chain will create immersive, nostalgia-themed experiences across the three events. At When We Were Young Presented by 7-Eleven, fans can visit the “7-Eleven Hangout,” a quick-stop activation offering Slurpee drinks and early 2000s emo-inspired decor. The festival’s main stage will also be rebranded as the “7-Eleven Stage.”

At The Governors Ball, 7-Eleven will debut “Slurpee Street,” a festival space styled after a New York City summer block party, featuring cityscape artwork, a stoop for relaxing, and free Slurpee samples including a Peace Tea Slurpee and Fanta Zero Sugar Hibiscus Berry flavor.

The brand’s presence at Rolling Loud will expand on the Slurpee Street concept, embracing hip-hop culture through a street art-inspired setup with music-driven experiences aimed at connecting with the festival’s younger audience.

“7-Eleven is one of the most recognizable brands in the world—and now they’re leading the way in live music,” said Russell Wallach, Live Nation’s global president of media and sponsorship. “From naming rights at When We Were Young to big plays at The Governors Ball and Rolling Loud, 7-Eleven is showing up in ways fans will never forget.”

The move marks a major milestone for 7-Eleven as it looks to build stronger ties with Gen Z and millennial audiences by merging its brand with cultural experiences tied to music, nostalgia, and lifestyle.

Additional information about the festivals and 7-Eleven’s activations can be found through the event websites for When We Were Young, The Governors Ball, and Rolling Loud.