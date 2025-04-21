Alesso to Headline Free Concert for Miami World Center Grand Opening

EDM’s Alesso will headline a free concert to celebrate the grand opening of Miami World Center this May.

The $6 billion mixed-use destination is set to open on May 22. To celebrate the city’s growing status as an entertainment and music hub, a star-studded block party will commence, starting with a performance of “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood. Hip-hop’s Flo Rida, Nicky Jam, and Shaggy will get the party started, with Miami’s DJ Irie and DJ Scotty B hosting the day.

The night will wrap-up with a headlining set from Swedish DJ and producer Alesso.

The event, taking place at 850 NE 2nd Avenue, is free to the public with an RSVP. Those interested in attending can RSVP here. Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Alongside the music, attendees can look forward to immersive street activations, food and beverage tastings, and experiential performances.

Miami Worldcenter, totaling 300,000 square feet, will offer retail, dining, and lifestyle experiences with ample parking and tree-lined avenues. It will be home to a range of “flagship global brands to local favorites,” promising “a magnetic energy and a captivating vibrancy.” Shops include Savage x Fenty, Apple, Free People, Lululemon, restaurants like Chug’s Express, El Vecino Cigars & Cocktails, and experiences like the Museum of Ice Cream.

Learn more about Miami World Center and its grand opening here.