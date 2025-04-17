Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Electrify Franklin

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

This fall, Tennessee will be rocking harder than ever as Alice Cooper and Judas Priest hit the stage at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 21, 2025. With Cooper’s trademark theatrics and Judas Priest’s signature metal anthems, this co-headlining tour promises a fusion of dramatic visuals, shredding guitar solos, and sing-along choruses. Hard rock enthusiasts will be treated to a spectacle that both honors the legends’ storied careers and keeps the spirit of metal alive.

Situated amidst the scenic landscapes of Franklin, FirstBank Amphitheater provides a unique concert-going experience with state-of-the-art sound and open-air seating. Tickets are now available at the venue box office, and you can also secure yours through ScoreBig, a platform renowned for transparent pricing and zero hidden fees. Whether you’ve admired Cooper’s larger-than-life persona for decades or find yourself enthralled by Judas Priest’s driving rhythms, you’ll be at the right place to witness an unforgettable evening of rock and roll.

From ‘Poison’ to ‘School’s Out,’ Alice Cooper’s setlist overflows with classics that define shock rock, while Judas Priest continues to awe crowds with timeless hits like ‘Painkiller’ and ‘Breaking the Law.’ Both acts have countless tours under their belts, each performance strengthening their claim as rock royalty. The synergy of these two icons sharing the stage will be a testament to heavy music’s unbreakable legacy.

Don’t let this chance pass you by – experience the thunderous energy and captivating theatrics that only Cooper and Priest can deliver. Get ready to headbang in Franklin like never before.

