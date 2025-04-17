Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Light Up Austin

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Austin’s music scene is about to get even hotter when Alice Cooper and Judas Priest ignite the stage at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on October 25, 2025. Bringing together the outlandish showmanship of Cooper’s shock rock and the ferocious energy of Judas Priest’s heavy metal, this co-headlining event promises to be a highlight on the live music calendar. Fans will be treated to a spectacle that blends eerie theatrics with relentless riffs, spanning decades of rock brilliance.

Germania Insurance Amphitheater stands out for its modern amenities and expansive layout, making it a prime spot for large-scale concerts. Tickets are now available through the venue box office, and you can also secure your seat at ScoreBig, where transparency and no hidden fees rule the day. Whether you’re keen on witnessing Cooper’s mesmerizing stage presence or can’t wait to feel the raw power of Judas Priest’s guitars, this show covers all the bases for a thrilling night out.

Alice Cooper’s macabre flair has left a permanent mark on rock history, enchanting audiences with a blend of dark humor and unforgettable tunes. Judas Priest holds a near-mythic status within metal circles, consistently innovating while honoring the genre’s roots. Their collaboration on stage underscores the timeless allure of rock music, bridging generations of fans under one roof.

Don’t miss this explosive combination of two legendary acts in the Live Music Capital of the World. October 25 is around the corner, so mark your date for a performance that’s sure to become the talk of Austin.

