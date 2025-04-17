Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Power Into Colorado Springs

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Rock aficionados in Colorado Springs are in for a treat when Alice Cooper joins forces with Judas Priest at the Broadmoor World Arena on October 10, 2025. Known for pushing the boundaries of performance, Cooper’s theatrics and Priest’s groundbreaking metal riffs make this a show of epic proportions. With decades of hits under their belts, both bands promise a night brimming with classic tunes and dramatic flair.

Broadmoor World Arena has hosted countless high-profile events, offering superb sightlines and impressive acoustics that amplify every power chord. Tickets are on sale at the arena’s box office, and you can also snatch them up via ScoreBig – a reliable platform with no hidden fees. Whether you’re a lifelong devotee or a newcomer seeking to experience two legends at once, this performance will deliver the kind of unforgettable energy only the greats can provide.

Alice Cooper forever changed the live music landscape by merging rock with horror and vaudeville, while Judas Priest propelled heavy metal into the global spotlight through blistering guitar solos and unwavering stage intensity. From Cooper’s ‘Hey Stoopid’ to Priest’s ‘Night Crawler,’ each outfit boasts a catalog that has inspired countless imitators but remains unparalleled in its original form.

Don’t let this rare opportunity to catch both acts together pass you by. Make your way to Colorado Springs on October 10 and prepare for a concert that will roar through the Broadmoor World Arena and echo long after the final encore.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Alice Cooper & Judas Priest tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.