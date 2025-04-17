Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Rock Toronto Together

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Canadian rock fans, get ready: Alice Cooper and Judas Priest are set to take over Budweiser Stage in Toronto on September 29, 2025. For one electrifying evening, the shores of Lake Ontario will be alive with crashing drums, shredding guitars, and the dramatic presence of two of rock’s most enduring names. Expect classic hits, searing solos, and eerie theatrics that have kept audiences enthralled for generations.

Budweiser Stage offers both covered seating and open-air lawn spots, making it the ideal location for a late-September rock spectacle. Tickets are now available directly through the venue box office or can be acquired via ScoreBig, where no hidden fees stand between you and your seat. Whether you’re captivated by Alice Cooper’s musical horror show or Judas Priest’s relentless metal anthems, this co-headlining event will showcase the best of both worlds.

Alice Cooper has drawn fans into his theatrical realm since the late ’60s, forever altering how stage performance and rock music intersect. Judas Priest remains a cornerstone of heavy metal, inspiring countless bands with their innovative twin-guitar sound and Halford’s operatic vocals. Joining forces on this tour, they bring an unbeatable combination that’s guaranteed to resonate with fans of all ages.

Don’t let the chance to experience these two titans of rock slip away. Make your plans for September 29 at Budweiser Stage, and prepare yourself for a night that highlights why rock remains one of the most electrifying genres in music.

