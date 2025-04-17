Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Shake Up Virginia Beach

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Fans in Virginia Beach are in for a hard-rock extravaganza when Alice Cooper and Judas Priest storm the stage at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on September 24, 2025. Combining Alice Cooper’s legendary shock rock style with Judas Priest’s influential heavy metal, this is a co-headlining bill guaranteed to rattle eardrums and ignite the night sky with pyrotechnics and pounding rhythms.

The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is known for large-scale productions and excellent sightlines, making it an ideal venue for a concert of this magnitude. Tickets are available at the amphitheater’s box office, and fans can also turn to ScoreBig to find seats without worrying about hidden fees. If you’re looking to experience the dynamic fusion of theatrical rock and classic metal, this show is a must-see event.

Alice Cooper’s resume includes some of rock’s most visually inventive performances, weaving storytelling and horror elements into hits like ‘Welcome to My Nightmare.’ Judas Priest, longtime torchbearers of the metal movement, boast a catalog spanning decades of hits from ‘Turbo Lover’ to ‘Electric Eye.’ The energy these two legendary acts bring to the stage is a testament to rock’s power to captivate generation after generation of fans.

Don’t pass up this rare chance to see Cooper and Priest fire up Virginia Beach with a concert guaranteed to keep your pulse pounding. September 24 is fast approaching, so mark your calendar and prepare to rock out under the stars.

