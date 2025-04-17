Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Unleash in Saratoga Springs

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Prepare for a night of epic rock in upstate New York when Alice Cooper and Judas Priest roll into the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 27, 2025. This co-headlining tour fuses Cooper’s theatrical rock legacy with Judas Priest’s legendary metal riffs, ensuring fans an evening filled with spine-tingling visuals and a barrage of timeless tunes. It’s a rare meeting of two acts that have played a crucial role in shaping modern rock.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center, nestled amid a scenic park setting, is renowned for its blend of natural beauty and acoustic excellence. You can grab your tickets at the box office or through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and no hidden fees make for a smooth purchase experience. Whether your loyalty lies with Cooper’s dark theatrics or Priest’s roaring guitars, you’ll want to stake out a spot for this must-see show.

Alice Cooper’s influence on the shock-rock genre is immeasurable, thrilling fans for decades with a catalogue that includes ‘Under My Wheels’ and ‘Billion Dollar Babies.’ Judas Priest, led by Rob Halford’s iconic vocal range, is responsible for ushering in a golden age of metal with hits like ‘Victim of Changes’ and ‘Metal Gods.’ Putting these two powerhouses on one stage all but guarantees a show brimming with classic rock majesty and unstoppable energy.

Make sure your end-of-September plans include this explosive night in Saratoga Springs. Witness firsthand what happens when heavy metal meets theatrical rock in a setting built for live music perfection.

