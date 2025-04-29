Anuel AA at Agganis Arena September 6

Anuel AA (Photo via ScoreBig)

Anuel AA will hit the stage at Boston’s Agganis Arena on September 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. The groundbreaking Latin trap icon continues to build on his global success, melding reggaeton grooves with hip-hop flair for a sound that has captivated audiences worldwide. Boston fans will have the chance to feel the pulse of his live performance as he delivers both his recent releases and fan-favorite classics. Tickets for this electrifying concert are now available, either at the Agganis Arena box office or through ScoreBig, where event-goers can purchase tickets to major concerts without hidden fees. Whether you want a front-row view of the action or a more budget-friendly seat, ScoreBig has a range of options to suit every concert-lover’s preference. It’s the perfect time to lock in your plans and ensure you’re part of the crowd when Anuel AA takes over Boston. Riding a wave of success from chart-topping collaborations and groundbreaking solo projects, Anuel AA’s live shows are renowned for their intensity and excitement. From up-tempo bangers that get the arena jumping to heartfelt tracks that delve into his personal journey, he knows how to keep the audience engaged from start to finish. Fans can expect a high-octane performance backed by dazzling visuals and a top-notch production that elevates each song to new heights. For longtime admirers of Latin trap and those newly discovering the genre, this concert presents the perfect opportunity to see why Anuel AA remains one of the movement’s leading voices. Mark your calendars for September 6, gather your fellow music enthusiasts, and prepare for a night of irresistible rhythms and unforgettable stage presence in the heart of Boston.