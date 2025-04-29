Anuel AA at Prudential Center September 5

Anuel AA (Photo via ScoreBig)

Anuel AA brings his signature Latin trap sound to Newark’s Prudential Center on September 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. Celebrated for his raw lyricism and infectious rhythms, Anuel AA has broken barriers in the Latin music world and captured the attention of fans worldwide. Newark-area devotees will be eager to see him deliver a powerful performance that showcases his ever-evolving artistry. Tickets for this epic show are on sale now, with options available through the Prudential Center box office as well as ScoreBig, a trusted source for major event tickets without hidden fees. ScoreBig gives fans the chance to find premium seats or budget-friendly deals while enjoying complete transparency in pricing. Now is the time to secure your spot and get ready for a night that will celebrate Anuel AA’s top hits and remarkable journey as an artist. Drawing upon his background in both hip-hop and reggaeton, Anuel AA’s set list is likely to include both his breakout anthems and the latest tracks that keep him at the forefront of the genre. His collaborations with leading Latin artists and edgy solo tunes have made him a chart mainstay. Whether you are a long-time supporter or a new fan, this concert experience promises an up-close look at his evolving stage production and commitment to connecting with the audience. Known for turning every performance into an immersive event, Anuel AA is sure to fill Prudential Center with a high-voltage atmosphere. Get ready to move to the beat as he performs his latest releases and classic crowd-pleasers. Clear your schedule for September 5 and join the excitement in downtown Newark for a night you won’t soon forget.