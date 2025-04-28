Anuel AA in Fairfax Sept. 11

Anuel AA (Photo via ScoreBig)

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va., will come alive with Latin beats on Sept. 11, 2025, when Anuel AA takes the stage. Blending reggaeton, Latin trap and hip-hop influences, the Puerto Rican superstar has garnered a global following with his passionate performances and hit releases. Attendees can anticipate an electrifying show that captures the essence of contemporary Latin music and cements Anuel AA’s status as a leading artist in the genre.

EagleBank Arena, located on the George Mason University campus, offers a spacious yet accessible environment for fans to soak in Anuel AA’s infectious rhythms. With a setlist that could include everything from party anthems to emotional ballads, there’s something for everyone at an Anuel AA show, making it a standout event for music lovers of all backgrounds.

Tickets for this concert are now on sale at the EagleBank Arena box office as well as at ScoreBig, where you can purchase seats at competitive prices free from hidden costs. Don’t wait too long—given Anuel AA’s strong appeal and the popularity of Latin music across the U.S., tickets could go fast. Mark your calendar for Sept. 11 and be ready for an unforgettable night in Fairfax.

