Atlanta Welcomes Ice Cube at State Farm Arena on September 8

Ice Cube (photo via ScoreBig)

Hip-hop fans in Atlanta are gearing up for a major night of music on September 8, 2025, when Ice Cube performs at State Farm Arena. A legend of West Coast rap, Ice Cube’s catalog spans decades and includes anthems that remain influential across the music industry. His no-holds-barred approach to lyricism and performance has cemented his status as a cultural icon, and Atlanta audiences are sure to feel the raw energy he brings to the stage.

For those looking to attend, tickets are on sale now through the State Farm Arena box office. Whether you are reliving the golden days of Ice Cube's early career or discovering his timeless appeal for the first time, this is a concert that promises an authentic hip-hop experience.

Expect an evening loaded with classic tracks that sparked the West Coast movement, alongside deeper cuts that showcase Ice Cube’s enduring creativity. From his role as a founding member of N.W.A. to his highly successful solo albums, his impact on hip-hop’s evolution is immeasurable. Don’t miss out on this chance to catch one of rap’s greatest performers live in Atlanta.

