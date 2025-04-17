AT&T Stadium Welcomes Top Gold Cup Showdowns

Soccer fans in Texas are in for a treat this summer, as the CONCACAF Gold Cup takes center stage at Arlington’s iconic AT&T Stadium. On June 18, supporters can catch an exciting doubleheader with Costa Rica squaring off against the Dominican Republic, followed by Suriname locking horns with Mexico. The action continues on June 22, when the United States meets Haiti, and Dominican Republic faces Suriname in another back-to-back showcase of international talent.

Tickets for these crucial group-stage matchups are available now at the AT&T Stadium box office and through ScoreBig, where you can find seats at major events without any hidden fees. Whether you’re supporting one of the region’s powerhouse teams or looking to root for an underdog looking to make a surprise run in the tournament, these showdowns promise to deliver prime-time entertainment.

AT&T Stadium has become a go-to destination for high-profile sporting events, and the Gold Cup brings a festival-like atmosphere to the stands. Expect waves of passionate fans, national anthems echoing across the arena, and the thrill of every goal, save, and tackle. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness international soccer at its finest â€“ secure your spot early and prepare to cheer your team on to victory.

Shop for tickets for these upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on CONCACAF Gold Cup tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.